Piramal Critical Care Launches First to Market Generic Zinc Sulfate Injection in the U.S.

Continues expanding product portfolio beyond inhalation anesthesia with a focus on bringing critical care drugs to patients

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited's Critical Care business, a leading Complex Hospital Generics company, announces First to Market Generic U.S. launch of Zinc Sulfate Injection. This product is U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved with Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) designation; an approval pathway intended to enhance market competition for sole source drugs. Zinc Sulfate is a trace element indicated as a source of zinc for parenteral nutrition when oral or enteral nutrition is not possible, insufficient, or contraindicated. This intravenous nutritional injection is available in two strengths – 30mg/10mL (3mg/mL) and 25mg/5mL (5mg/mL).

Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Global Pharma, Piramal Pharma Ltd

Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer of Piramal Global Pharma commented, "At Piramal Critical Care (PCC), we are excited to launch our first CGT-designated product to support our core purpose of providing the market with drugs that contribute to saving and improving patients' lives. Zinc Sulfate Injection joins our growing US portfolio of injectable products, complementing our market-leading inhaled anesthesia products, as we strive to deliver critical care solutions to patients and healthcare providers around the world."

In addition to the recent launch of Zinc Sulfate injection, over the past several years PCC has launched a broad line of critical generic injectables in the U.S. market, including Ampicillin and Sulbactam for Injection, USP, Dexmedetomidine Injection, USP, Dexmedetomidine HCl Injection, USP, Glycopyrrolate Injection, USP, Rocuronium Bromide Injection, and Succinylcholine Chloride Injection, USP. PCC's full product portfolio is available at piramalcriticalcare.com.

Through the ongoing expansion of its portfolio, PCC continues to strengthen its commitment to deliver high quality products to healthcare providers and their patients around the world.

About Piramal Critical Care:

Piramal Critical Care (PCC) is a global leader in anesthesia, pain management, and intrathecal therapy. PCC maintains a wide presence across more than 100 countries including the US and the European markets. Our product portfolio includes inhalation anesthetics, injectable pain and anesthesia drugs, anti-infectives, injectable drugs for myxedema coma, intrathecal therapy for spasticity management, and plasma volume expanders. Piramal Critical Care has strong manufacturing and process development capabilities with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Bethlehem, PA, United States and Telangana, India, which are inspected by US FDA, UK MHRA and other regulators, and partners with leading pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organizations around the world. For more information and updates, please visit: www.piramalcriticalcare.com

About Piramal Pharma Ltd.:

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 15 global facilities and a global distribution network of over 100 countries. PPL includes: Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business, and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the counter products. In addition, PPL has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. In October 2020, the company received growth equity investment from the Carlyle Group.

SOURCE Piramal Critical Care