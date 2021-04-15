Pirates Announce First of its Kind Partnership with Resinate

WORCESTER, Mass., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Pirates have announced its first partnership with an adult-use sale and medical marijuana cannabis dispensary. Resinate, with locations in Worcester and Northampton, prides itself as an exclusive Massachusetts company, as the organization's owners, staff, products and strains all come from the Commonwealth.

According to terms of the deal, Resinate will be the presenting sponsor of the Massachusetts Pirates official website and social media studio, as well as sponsoring the official post-game party following all Pirates home games. Resinate and the Pirates will also host five co-branded community service events per calendar year for the length of the partnership.

"We are very excited about our partnership with the Mass Pirates. Cannabis may provide these athletes with a natural alternative to the use of opioids for pain relief," said Peter DeCaro, CEO of Resinate. "Cannabis use may also help the body and mind recover from the physical and mental demands of performing at such a high level. Also, Worcester is our home and we are proud to partner with the Mass Pirates in serving our community at a time when we people need it the most."

Resinate serves Central and Western Massachusetts marijuana customers who are looking for the Best of Breed Cannabis products. The company offers pre-orders, curbside pickup and free delivery to medical card holders (please visit www.iresinate.com for details on where delivery is currently available) and also offers discounts to veterans, patients over the age of 65, and to those who with verified financial hardship.

"I believe our community certainly benefits from having Resinate a part of it, and we are elated to assist their brand from an exposure standpoint in the New England area and be an advocate for natural healing remedies," said Jawad Yatim, Pirates founder and director of sponsorship sales. "With the rigors of playing a contact sport for so many years as our players have, it's essential to be open minded when it comes to recovery and treatment for not just your body but your mind as well."

Customers must be at least 21 years old to buy recreational marijuana. Medical marijuana is available to individuals 18 or older with a Massachusetts Medical Marijuana card.

