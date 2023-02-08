Pirate's Booty Launches Crunch Attack! Great-White Cheddar Puffs

Featuring the deliciously cheesy Pirate's Booty flavor brand fans love with added crunch

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pirate's Booty®, the brand behind the deliciously baked, never fried, puffed rice and corn snack made with real aged white cheddar cheese, introduces a new treat that packs a serious crunch. New Pirate's Booty Crunch Attack! Great-White Cheddar Crunchy Rice and Corn Puffs feature the delicious white cheddar flavor Pirate's Booty is known for, now with a crunchier texture that will keep hungry mateys coming back for more!

Pirate’s Booty puffs fans will love Crunch Attack! – a new product combining the brand’s signature aged white cheddar flavor with a new crunchy shape and texture Pirate’s Booty puffs fans will love Crunch Attack! – a new product combining the brand’s signature aged white cheddar flavor with a new crunchy shape and texture

Parents love Pirate's Booty snacks because they are kid-requested and made with real, simple ingredients. Pirate's Booty Crunch Attack! maintains all the core qualities parents love about Pirate's Booty snacks alongside an extra crunch, designed to grow with kids as their cravings and preferences change. Consider it the solution to end all grocery store arguments – kids get the crunchy treat they crave while parents feel good about purchasing the brand they trust.

"We spent years researching and talking to kids and parents about what they want from a snack," said Mark Chu, Senior Director of Marketing, Amplify Snack Brands. "That's why we are thrilled to offer a product that satisfies kids' requests for crunch as they get older and parents' requests for a better-for-you option that tastes great and kids love. We know many grown-up snackers who also love our Aged White Cheddar Rice and Corn Puffs and can't wait for Pirate's Booty fans of all ages to try this bold, crunchy take on the classic."

Pirate's Booty Crunch Attack! is available now at retailers for a suggested price of $7.49 per 8-ounce bag, with plenty of crunchy puffs for everyone in your crew.

Don't forget to check out Pirate's Booty on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to stay up-to-date on all the adventures to come.

ABOUT PIRATE'S BOOTY | At Pirate's Booty, we have been creating tasty treasures since 1987 with the belief you shouldn't have to snackrifice taste for goodness. Over the years, we've created products for the whole family that are wholesome AND delicious! Our snacks are always gluten complimentary, never fried, and are seriously tasty. We keep our ingredients straightforward, so you can be sure the only thing we add is a taste of swashbucklin' fun and adventure! For more information, visit PirateBrands.com.

SOURCE Pirate’s Booty