Pirelli: A Journey Through Images Between Thailand And Indonesia To Promote Awareness Of The World Of Natural Rubber

The project seeks to help understand how precious the natural equilibrium is and follows the path on which Pirelli embarked in 2017 with its Sustainable Natural Rubber Policy , born of the ongoing multi-stakeholder dialogue conducted by the company to govern the sustainable and responsible supply of natural rubber along the whole value chain.

"Being fast takes time" begins with the reportage of the Italian photographer and writer Alessandro Scotti from Indonesia and Thailand, two of the major producers of latex extracted from rubber trees. It documents the meticulous and slow process of latex extraction (taking three hours to fill half a coconut shell) and the long wait for its solidification, in harmony and respect of nature's times and rhythms, through to the final product, the tire, a key element of the fast world of competitive motorsports. These two distant but connected realities recounted to illustrate the steps that separate the work and rhythms of the farmers from those of the technological world, fast and complex, and industrial production.

"Pursuing sustainable development means always looking ahead to tomorrow, keeping it clear that economic, environmental and human capital are interdependent and should be managed as such. We have always worked to create enduring value, based on the passion and skill of our people, and this approach is also found in our sustainable natural rubber policy," said Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Pirelli.

