Pirelli Confirmed By S&P Global As "Gold Class" In Sustainability, Only Group In The Auto Components Sector

MILAN, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pirelli was once again awarded gold, with its confirmation as Gold Class, this year in the Sustainability Yearbook 2021, which is published by S&P Global and takes into consideration the sustainability profiles of over 7,000 companies.

Pirelli was the only company of the auto components sector, worldwide, to obtain the "Gold Class Distinction". The rankings are prepared each year based on the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment for the S&P Global Dow Jones Sustainability indices. In 2020, as already announced, Pirelli was confirmed world sector leader with a total score of 84 points compared with a sector average of 35.

Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Pirelli, commented: "Pirelli's confirmation as Gold Class in the Sustainability Yearbook 2021 underscores the central place occupied by sustainability in our company strategy and Pirelli's ability to integrate a responsible approach into all its business activities creating value for Stakeholders".

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global: "We congratulate Pirelli on its GOLD Award in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021, which showcases the best performing companies among industry peers and in terms of financially material ESG metrics. With over 7,000 companies assessed, an inclusion in the yearbook is a true statement of corporate sustainability excellence."

