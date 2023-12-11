PIRELLI CONFIRMED ON THE S&P DOW JONES WORLD AND EUROPE SUSTAINABILITY INDEXES FIRST PLACE AT THE GLOBAL LEVEL IN THE AUTO COMPONENTS AND AUTOMOTIVE SECTORS

News provided by

Pirelli North America

11 Dec, 2023, 11:55 ET

MILAN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pirelli has been confirmed on the Dow Jones World and Europe Sustainability Indexes following the annual review of the indices conducted by S&P Global.

The confirmation follows the announcement in November that Pirelli had obtained the highest scores in the Auto Components and Automotive sectors as part of the S&P Global 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Pirelli obtained the maximum score in a variety of areas, including Business Ethics, innovation, attention to human rights, health and safety, management of climate change.

Top scores were also achieved in the reduction of CO2 emissions, attention to the supplier codes of conduct, management of biodiversity, environmental and product sustainability, and cyber security. These results led to Pirelli obtaining a total score of 83 points, the highest of the Auto Components and Automotive sectors at the global level, significantly higher than the average of 26 points in the auto components sector and 33 in the Automotive sector.

Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice Chairman of Pirelli, commented: "The confirmation of Pirelli on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes is both an acknowledgement and a push to set ever more challenging sustainability goals. Companies have a very important role in the current complex international framework, to favor a sustainable transition in both economic and social terms".

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes of S&P Global are among the most important stock market indexes in terms of sustainability at the world level. The annual analysis covers 62 business sectors and is extended to more than 13,000 companies.

SOURCE Pirelli North America

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.