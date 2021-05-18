Pirelli Introduces The New Scorpion AS Plus 3: More Mileage, More Comfort, More Control For The New All Season Tire Exclusively Developed For The North American Market

With a new tread pattern, compound and construction, the Scorpion™ AS Plus 3 was developed to offer extra mileage. Pirelli provides a 70,000 mile limited treadwear warranty which places it among the best in class in its category. The new product is in fact part of the Pirelli "PLUS" line, exclusively developed to meet the needs of North American drivers, in particular the demand for durable tires, capable of covering many miles with great handling.

The use of the 3D sipe technology, combined with innovative materials such as functionalized polymers in the compounds, allows the new Pirelli tire to deliver smooth wear, improved snow traction, excellent performance on wet and a comfortable ride with reduced cabin noise.

The Scorpion™ AS Plus 3 offers a wide-range of fitments for owners of CUV, SUV, and pick-up trucks who are looking for peace of mind in all weather conditions on their daily commutes or long distance journeys.

The new tire is available in 37 sizes, from 17 to 22 inches. Key fitments include the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Honda CR-V, Toyota Highlander, Ford F-150, and Kia Sorento.

THE ADVANTAGES FOR DRIVERS

EXTRA MILEAGE

In the development process of the new Scorpion™ AS Plus 3, Pirelli engineers placed great emphasis on improving the mileage of this product compared to previous generations. To achieve this important result, Pirelli engineers completely redesigned the tread pattern and compounds of the new product.

The tread pattern employs a specific distribution of siping that is designed to give the tire more uniform stiffness and promote a regular wear pattern as the tire wears down. This translates into greater mileage and excellent product performance.

Pirelli also used innovative compound materials, including highly functionalized polymers that help extend the tire's working temperature range even at low temperatures, while still bringing significant mileage improvements and maintaining strong wet capabilities.

TOP ALL SEASON PERFOMANCE

The new Scorpion™ AS Plus 3 is designed to deliver long-lasting performance in all weather conditions. Thanks to the innovative 3D sipe technology, the new Pirelli tire offers excellent all season traction: the 3D sipes work on dry and wet surfaces to optimize the tread block stiffness for handling ability and feel, while on snow covered surfaces they are able to open and increase traction for year round performance.

QUIET, COMFORTABLE RIDE

One of the main features of the new Scorpion™ AS Plus 3 is definitely comfort, thanks to a tread pattern optimized for reduced road noise and a tire design able to absorb sounds from the road.

BORN IN VIRTUAL REALITY

Pirelli used advanced computer-aided design tools and virtual simulators to optimize the product development and test multiple tire designs long before the first physical tire was created.

For example, to create the profile of the new Scorpion™, Pirelli engineers utilized new advanced virtual tools that could simulate the tire in dynamic conditions, predicting pressure and energy dissipation. Thanks to these predictions, it was possible to optimize the mold profile and tread design of the tire to reduce wear and consequently to improve mileage.

The new simulation tools were also used to predict the behavior of the new tire in wet conditions – to simulate hydroplaning conditions and help optimize the void distribution in the tread pattern, for excellent wet handling and braking. Pirelli's technology and expertise reduced the environmental impact of the creation of a quality performance tire.

To discover more about the new Scorpion™ AS Plus 3 go to pirelli.us/scorpionasplus3. On the dedicated Scorpion™ AS Plus 3 website, consumers will be able to buy their tires with the new "Buy now" function allowing them to purchase directly from a dealer of their choice.

*Excluding those where regulations require winter tires.

