Pirelli North America Sponsors The 2021 Rebelle Rally: The Longest Women's Off-Road Navigation Rally Raid In The United States And An Ideal Showcase For Pirelli's Scorpion Range

The Rebelle is designed for 4×4 and Crossover vehicles, the perfect fit for Pirelli's Scorpion range. It is not a coincidence that Pirelli is a new sponsor of the Rebelle Rally: the competition is the perfect proving ground for its Scorpion™ ATR and Scorpion™ All Terrain Plus tires. These two products are Pirelli's flagship on and off road tires, developed for drivers of SUVs, pickups, and crossovers who want to strike a balance between on-road performance and off-road capability with no compromises.

The Rebelle takes place on the stunning dirt roads, double tracks, trails, and sand dunes of the American West. The route changes every year: for its sixth edition, the event will start near the Hoover Dam on October 7, wind its way across rugged terrain in Nevada and California, and finish at Imperial Sand Dunes in California on October 16.

The 2021 edition will see 104 women, divided into 52 teams, competing. They are of different nationalities - US, Canada, Costa Rica, UK, Philippines, to name a few.

Over the years, the Rally has become also a testing ground for OEMs. Rivian, for instance, will once again compete in the Rally, with its R1T fitted with Scorpion tires.

Pirelli developed special versions of its Scorpion™ Verde All Season, Scorpion™ Zero All Season and Scorpion™ All Terrain tires (Pirelli's dedicated range for SUVs and pickups) to meet Rivian's specifications, and to enhance the vehicles' unique characteristics following the "Pirelli Perfect Fit" strategy. Indeed, all Pirelli tires developed for Rivian have a special marking on the shoulder: RIV and Elect. The Pirelli Scorpion™ All-Terrain Plus carried Rebelle Rally veterans Emme Hall and Rebecca Donaghe to a top ten finish in the highly competitive 4×4 class in 2020.

About Pirelli:

Founded in Milan in 1872, today Pirelli stands as a global brand known for its cutting-edge technology, high-end production excellence and passion for innovation that draws heavily on its Italian roots. The company's product range consists of innovative tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles due to the solid partnerships with the most prestigious manufacturers. These collaborations allow Pirelli to develop tires, depending on the model, which are tailor made to satisfy the specific needs of the most sophisticated consumers.

Pirelli Tire North America (PTNA) includes the Modular Integrated Robotized System (MIRS) facility and research and development center at its Rome, Georgia headquarters, a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Silao, Mexico, sales and marketing offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit, Montreal and Mexico City, and a prestige flagship store in Los Angeles. The company manufactures, distributes and markets original equipment and replacement tires for export and domestic car/motorcycle applications.

About the Rebelle Rally:

The Rebelle Rally is the longest competitive off-road rally in the United States. Traversing over 2,500 kilometers through Nevada and California's iconic terrain, it is an endurance competition for women consisting of precision driving and navigating - not fastest speed. The competition is innovative and unique, using maps, compass, roadbooks and strategy - known as Rebelle Format. GPS and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited. Remote and off-grid for eight competition days, the Rebelle Rally is considered a providing ground for people, products and stock manufacturer vehicles. To kick off this exciting partnership, Rebelle Rally has joined Pirelli's Formula 1 VIP sweepstakes for the Austin Grand Prix!

