Pirelli Takes Center Stage At Monterey Car Week

In celebration of the superior design and performance of Italian car brands, Pirelli will sponsor Concorso Italiano , the world's largest luxury and exotic Italian car show. Nearly 800 vintage vehicles will be exhibited during the event on August 17 th at the Bayonet & Black Horse Golf Course. Many are custom fit with Pirelli Collezione tires , a range created for the world's most desirable sports cars built between 1950 and 1980. By using the original archived design specs from the vehicle's engineers, Pirelli ensures the perfect fit with a seamless blend of vintage characteristics and modern-day performance.

Like an Italian suit, a robust Cabernet or a set of custom irons, a tire designed specifically for the vehicle it carries is the mark of someone seeking the perfect fit. To underline the importance of having the right tires for each model vehicle, an approach at the heart of Pirelli's design strategy, the brand will host the first ever Pirelli Perfect Fit Award at Concorso Italiano. The honor will recognize exhibitors who have achieved a perfect fit for their vehicles including tire fitment, overall style and more.

A panel of Pirelli experts will be onsite to evaluate each vehicle and crown the winner of The Perfect Fit Award during a stage presentation during the Concorso Italiano. The celebration also includes a donation to the Concorso Italiano Foundation, which supports the children of Jacob's Heart Children's Cancer Support Service.

"Pirelli is the world leader in the Prestige segment, claiming almost half of the Original Equipment market. Luxury and sports cars are the two of the fastest-growing sectors in today's global automotive market. Pirelli works closely with the world's most chosen luxury, sports and supercar brands to tailor-make specific tires to enhance the characteristics and performance of every individual car model, creating a customized fit," said Marco Crola, CEO Pirelli Tire North America. "This approach is called the Pirelli Perfect Fit Strategy and it is certainly visible at the Monterey Car Week, where a large number of the most beautiful cars at this event will be fitted with Pirelli tires."

In addition to a focus on vintage automobiles, Pirelli tires designed for future models can be seen in Monterey at Pagani's introduction of its new Huayra Roadster BC at The Quail. Pagani's new Huayra Roadster will adopt P Zero Trofeo R tires as original equipment, which will transfer the monstrous performance of the new Pagani twin-turbo V12 six-liter engine into forward motion, with its 800 horsepower and 774 lb-ft (1050 Nm) of torque. This is a car capable of more than 186 mph (300 kph) that can generate in excess of 1.9g through corners, with peak lateral loads of 2.2g. These figures perfectly illustrate the scale of the task entrusted to the Pirelli tires. Click here for more information on the original equipment P Zero Trofeo R tires for the Huayra Roadster BC.

