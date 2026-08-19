Multi-year partnership expands Pirelli's U.S. sports portfolio, strengthening the brand's connection with American consumers through elite winter competition.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pirelli Tire today announced a new multi-year partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard, becoming an Official Partner of the organization through the 2028-2029 season. The agreement further strengthens Pirelli's presence in one of its most strategic global markets while expanding the company's growing portfolio of sports partnerships across North America.

PIRELLI TIRE BECOMES THE OFFICIAL PARTNER OF U.S. SKI & SNOWBOARD

For more than 150 years, Pirelli has built its reputation on innovation, technology and performance. Sport has always been a fundamental part of that identity. Globally recognized as the exclusive tire supplier to the Formula One World Championship since 2011, Pirelli's sporting heritage extends far beyond motorsport to encompass tennis, soccer, sailing, and now, one of North America's premier winter sports organizations.

The partnership brings together two brands united by a commitment to excellence and precision in the world's most demanding winter environments, while further strengthening Pirelli's connection with consumers across North America.

"The U.S. is a key market for Pirelli, and this partnership represents another important step in strengthening our relationship with consumers across the Country," said Claudio Zanardo, CEO of Pirelli North America. "Whether it's navigating winter roads to reach the mountains or competing at the highest level of international sport, performance, confidence and control matter. Those are the same qualities that define Pirelli's products, making U.S. Ski & Snowboard a natural partner for our brand."

"Pirelli's reputation for performance and precision reflects exactly what our athletes demand from every piece of equipment they trust," said Sophie Goldschmidt, President and Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. "This partnership connects us with a brand that shares our commitment to excellence, and we look forward to representing Pirelli across the world's biggest stages."

Pirelli will activate around athlete-led content, digital and broadcast media and additional experiences, and will also have a presence on the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team uniforms and at domestic alpine World Cup events.

The collaboration also reinforces Pirelli's commitment to the North American market, where the company continues to invest in manufacturing and premium product innovation.

SOURCE Pirelli North America