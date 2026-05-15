The project, in Collaboration with Bolder Industries, Recognized with Tire Recycling Foundation's Value Chain Collaboration Award

ROME, Ga., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pirelli North America kicked off the first closed-loop circular recycling initiative within Pirelli as part of its broader strategy to increase the use of recycled and bio-based materials in its products. The project has been recognized with Tire Recycling Foundation's Value Chain Collaboration Award.

PIRELLI NORTH AMERICA LAUNCHES THE GROUP’S FIRST CLOSED‑LOOP RECYCLING INITIATIVE, TURNING SCRAP TIRES INTO NEW TIRES

The initiative focuses on the recovery of scrap tires generated during the manufacturing process in North America. These materials are collected and processed by Bolder Industries using pyrolysis technology to produce ISCC PLUS-certified BolderBlack® recovered carbon black (rCB), which Pirelli then reuses in the North America production of new tires. The project is part of a broader Pirelli plan that will also involve additional facilities, with the objective of creating industrial ecosystems capable of valorizing waste by producing recovered materials to be reintegrated into tire manufacturing across the Group's production network. In this particular case, BolderBlack can partially replace virgin carbon black in production, contributing to a more efficient use of resources.

Demonstrating this commitment, the initiative has also been recognized by the Tire Recycling Foundation with a Circle of Change Award in the Value Chain Collaboration category, a national recognition honoring organizations, teams, and individuals advancing tire recycling technologies, expanding end-use markets, and demonstrating leadership in sustainability and circular economy principles.

"The Rome plant is one of the most technologically advanced manufacturing facilities in Pirelli," said Claudio Zanardo, CEO of Pirelli North America. "This initiative reflects an approach focused on increasing the use of recovered materials within existing production processes. It is part of a broader effort to gradually integrate raw materials derived from recycled resources into our products while maintaining consistency in performance and quality."

"Our collaboration demonstrates that a traceable, mass-balance approach to tire-to-tire circularity is not only achievable, but it's ready to scale inside a premium manufacturing environment, meeting real performance and certification requirements at every step," said Bolder Industries CEO Tony Wibbeler. "This is the kind of progress the industry has been working toward for many years."

This initiative represents one example of Pirelli's broad approach to circularity, alongside ongoing efforts to expand the use of recycled and bio-based materials, with the target of reaching by 2030 over 80% of bio–based and recycled materials in its best products available on the market and 40% in the total production.

SOURCE Pirelli North America