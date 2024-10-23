PIRELLI UNVEILS THE SCORPION XTM LINE: EXTREME ALL-TERRAIN PERFORMANCE TAILORED FOR NORTH AMERICAN DRIVERS

AGGRESSIVE TREAD PATTERN FOR OUTSTANDING OFF-ROAD CAPABILITIES ACROSS ALL TERRAINS

55K-MILE LIMITED WARRANTY: DESIGNED FOR DURABILITY AND SUPERB PERFORMANCE FOR THE OPEN AMERICAN ROADS

3-PEAK MOUNTAIN SNOWFLAKE RATING FOR SNOWY CONDITIONS

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pirelli North America announces the launch of its brand-new Scorpion XTM line, designed to meet the demands of electric, plug-in hybrid, and internal combustion engine trucks and off-road vehicles.

Pirelli Scorpion XTM

The Scorpion line has been iconic for Pirelli, especially in the SUV segment, where it has built a reputation for balancing performance and comfort. With the introduction of the XTM, Pirelli is taking this legacy to the next level by pushing the Scorpion family to its extreme. The XTM is designed to deliver outstanding off-road capability, specifically engineered to meet the rugged demands of all-terrain driving, making it the ultimate tire for those seeking adventure on any surface.

The "XTM" stands for Extreme performance, featuring aggressive styling, and advanced technology that cater to the evolving needs of today's truck and off-road enthusiasts.

Designed to meet the needs of North American drivers, the Scorpion XTM is engineered for the most demanding environments, including snowy conditions, thanks to its 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake rating for winter performance.

A Tire for North American Roads and Off-Road Adventures

With the launch of the Scorpion XTM, Pirelli expands its product offering to provide a versatile, high-performance tire for both traditional ICE-powered trucks and the growing market of electric and hybrid trucks. Whether it's the rugged off-road explorer or the daily commuter,

North American drivers can expect an exceptional combination of durability, comfort, and performance—no matter the powertrain under the hood.

This new tire line comes in two specialized versions:

Scorpion XTM for Electric and Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles : As the U.S. leads the adoption of electric trucks, Pirelli is uniquely positioned to offer a tire that caters to both the off-road enthusiast and the everyday EV driver. Designed with Pirelli's proprietary ELECT™ technology, it emphasizes low rolling resistance and noise reduction to maximize range and efficiency for electric vehicles. With this new product, Pirelli underlines its leadership in the EV segment, with seven out of 10 premium and prestige car manufacturers choosing Pirelli tires developed for BEVs and PHEVs 1 .





: As the U.S. leads the adoption of electric trucks, Pirelli is uniquely positioned to offer a tire that caters to both the off-road enthusiast and the everyday EV driver. Designed with Pirelli's proprietary ELECT™ technology, it emphasizes low rolling resistance and noise reduction to maximize range and efficiency for electric vehicles. With this new product, Pirelli underlines its leadership in the EV segment, with seven out of 10 premium and prestige car manufacturers choosing Pirelli tires developed for BEVs and PHEVs . Scorpion XTM for Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles: Tailored to meet the demands of traditional combustion engine vehicles, this version emphasizes robust off-road grip, durability, and highway comfort for trucks.

Aggressive Design for Outstanding Off-Road Capability

The Scorpion XTM features an aggressive, high-void tread pattern that excels in off-road conditions like dirt, gravel, and mud, while radical sidewall design with reinforced shoulder technology is engineered to provide added protection from obstacles. This combination is tailored for maximum traction and durability for off-road adventures, making it the go-to tire for drivers who demand extreme off-road performance and on-road stability.

55K-Mile Limited Warranty: Designed for Durability and Long-Lasting Performance for North American Roads

Recognizing that American drivers value both longevity and durability, Pirelli backs the Scorpion XTM with a robust 55K-mile limited warranty. This commitment ensures that the tire delivers exceptional performance, even under the most extreme driving conditions. Whether tackling harsh off-road terrain or navigating diverse highways, drivers can count on Pirelli backing up the Scorpion XTM performance over the long haul, reflecting Pirelli's dedication to meeting the high standards of North American consumers.

3-Peak Mountain Snowflake Rating for Snowy Conditions

The Scorpion XTM comes with the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) rating, providing excellent traction and handling in snow. This makes the XTM the ideal choice for North American drivers who frequently face harsh weather, offering confidence and control on snow, ice, and slush while maintaining its performance on other terrains.

"The Scorpion XTM line is a testament to Pirelli's commitment to continuously developing products specifically tailored to the needs of North American drivers," said Claudio Zanardo, CEO of Pirelli North America. "We recognize the importance of meeting regional demands, and the XTM is designed to do exactly that—delivering exceptional performance across the diverse terrains and conditions that drivers in this region encounter."

Extreme Performance for North America

Pirelli's strong reputation in the prestige automotive segment has laid the foundation for expansion into the North American market. With the launch of the Scorpion XTM, Pirelli introduces a new family of tires designed to meet the unique demands of North American drivers. The Scorpion XTM will be offered in a range of LT (Light Truck) and P-Metric sizes, covering popular models like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Ram 1500, Rivian R1T, Chevrolet Silverado EV.

1 Premium and Prestige car makers where Pirelli is supplying or has already achieved technical homologation.

SOURCE Pirelli North America