Piroctone Olamine Market to Reach US$ 1.35 Bn by 2031, Rise in Applications in Hair Care Products Propelling Revenue Sales: Notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing consumer preference of piroctone olamine over ketoconazole in hair care products particularly in anti-dandruff shampoos has spurred the revenue sales, finds a TMR study on the piroctone olamine market. The global valuation is projected to expand at CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2021–2031), and reach worth of US$ 1.35 Bn by 2031.

Companies in the piroctone olamine market have successfully expanded the customer base by leveraging an assortment of traditional and social media to enrich awareness about the cosmetic benefits of personal care ingredients. They have enhanced the brand credibility by scientifically backing the efficacy of piroctone olamine in various hair care formulations.

The application of bath products, sunscreen, and anti-acne products has risen, thus augmenting the size of piroctone olamine market. The growing sales of sunscreen and bath products containing piroctone olamine is anticipated to offer sizable opportunities to market players during the forecast period, finds the TMR study.

Key Findings of Piroctone Olamine Market Study

Broad-spectrum Protection Imparted by High Purity Piroctone Olamine Propelling Prospects: Personal care products manufacturers are increasingly adopting piroctone olamine owing to broader protection it has against a variety of microbiological species. In particular, ≥99% purity of piroctone olamine is being publicized as an anti-dandruff agent, given its effectiveness in broad-spectrum elimination of fungi and molds. Furthermore, it is being used in vast range of anti-acne products and deodorants.

Moreover, other compositions of piroctone olamine are also being investigated by researchers for their anti-mycotic efficacy and antifungal effectiveness in hair care formulations. These R&D activities have extended the horizon in the piroctone olamine market.

Rising Demand for Anti-dandruff Shampoos to Fuel Growth Prospects: Shampoos containing piroctone olamine are effective in improving the scalp health, notably in treating chronic scalp disorder of dandruff.

Several studies over the past few years have found the efficacy of hair care products containing piroctone olamine in improving scalp condition and in preventing premature hair loss. A few of the studies have been published online in the NCBI. The growing evidence has helped players in the piroctone olamine market boost the commercialization avenue of their products, thus unlocking new revenue streams.

Key Drivers

The growing need for cosmetic antioxidant in hair care products to improve scalp condition has underpinned the prospects of piroctone olamine market. The need has intensified due to growing global burden of hair shedding and hair thinning in men and women. The scalp application of antioxidants has gained popularity as a complementary treatment for boosting scalp hair volume.

The growing awareness about the benefits of anti-acne products and medicated soaps is a key driver for the piroctone olamine market. Consumers have notably become aware of natural compounds in personal care products.

Piroctone Olamine Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific held a leading share of the global piroctone olamine market in 2020. The expanding personal care industry has accelerated the growth prospects of the Asia Pacific piroctone olamine market. In addition, foreign direct investment (FDI) has increased to some developing countries in Asia, despite the disruptions due to COVID-19 pandemic. The trend has also favored the expansion of opportunities, find TMR analysts in a study on piroctone olamine market.

Piroctone Olamine Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the piroctone olamine market are:

Shandong Chuangying Chemical Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

Somu Group

Kumar Organic Products Limited

YanTai Aurora Chemical Co. Ltd.

Spec Chem Industry Inc.

Clariant AG

Lonza

Global Piroctone Olamine Market: Segmentation

Piroctone Olamine Market, by Purity

≥99%

98%-99%

97%-98%

Piroctone Olamine Market, by Application

Hair Care

Deodorants

Bath Products

Anti-acne Products

Sunscreen

Others (including Washing Products and Anti-microbial)

Piroctone Olamine Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

