Piroshki on 3rd Announces Grand Relaunch: Celebrates Renovations With New Menu Features

SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Aly Anderson recently announced the grand reopening of Piroshki on 3rd ( https://piroshkion3rd.com/ ). The restaurant had been closed for several months to allow renovation teams to make expansive architectural updates to the home of the world's only Filipino Piroshki (Pinoyshki). With a new restaurant look and design, both better suited to serve a growing customer base, Chef Aly is rolling out a series of fresh menu items and customer-service features to commemorate the reopening.

"We were delayed by a couple of weeks due to some construction issues, but everything has worked out, passed inspection, and now we're better than ever," said Chef Aly. "I've developed several new recipes that I can't wait to share with our customers, including some desserts you've never seen before, along with a series of Filipino and Russian-inspired dishes. We're also going to do some weekly themed events - like Filipino Friday - and we've added some great design features too: USB charging stations and a fun new Matryoshka tree that is decked out with dolls. Stop in and see us!"

Distinguishing itself from the typical American style, Chef Aly's piroshkies are all handmade from scratch and use a soft, buttery dough that is much closer to traditional piroshkies. And specifically created for the relaunch, she now offers the Chicken Adobo Rice Pinoyshki (Piroshki) - Chicken and rice cooked in traditional garlic, soy and vinegar Filipino adobo sauce. Piroshki on 3rd will also continue to make its popular Beyond the Meat vegan piroshkies and vegan dumplings.

Fresh Piroshkies: An Eastern European Favorite

Piroshkies (also spelled pirozhki or piroshky) are compact street foods often found in Russia and Eastern Europe. Very similar to hot pockets or turnovers, piroshkies are stuffed with a variety of savory fillings like meat, cheese, olives, garlic, onions and other flavors. Their shape makes piroshkies perfect for on-the-go meals, though they can be eaten with a knife and fork as well. Some piroshkies are fried, but Chef Aly takes a somewhat healthier approach and bakes all of her piroshkies fresh daily, with buttery soft doughs that contain a touch of sweetness. Piroshki on 3rdalso offers vegan piroshkies and gluten-free piroshkies (given 24-hour notice, as all foods are prepared fresh).

About Piroshki on 3rd

Originally established in 1994, and featured on Food Network's " Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives ," Piroshki on 3rd is a restaurant, fine bakery and café. As the culmination of chef Aly Anderson's culinary dreams, Piroshki on 3rd serves as Seattle's home for the best in sugar-craft and baked goods, offering unique delectable delights like handcrafted Russian piroshkies; Aly's signature garlic-beef "asado" Pinoyshki (a Filipino Piroshki); and other pastry masterpieces, in addition to soups, cakes, catering, wedding events and dine-in experiences. Learn more at: www.PiroshkiOn3rd.com. .

