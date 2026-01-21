PIRTEK USA Closes Record-Breaking 2025 with Unprecedented Franchise Growth and Expansion

Essential-Service Franchise Opens 42 New Locations, Awards 61 Units, now reaching 35 States Plus Puerto Rico

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PIRTEK USA, the nation's leading provider of on-site and retail hydraulic and industrial hose services, closed out 2025 as the strongest year in brand history, setting new records for franchise development, systemwide expansion, and new location openings.

Throughout 2025, PIRTEK awarded a record-breaking 61 total franchise units, opened a record-breaking 42 new locations, and welcomed 40 new franchise owners through a combination of new awards and resale activity. By year's end, PIRTEK's U.S. footprint expanded to 35 states plus Puerto Rico, reinforcing the brand's position as a leading essential-service franchise with national scale.

"2025 was a defining year for PIRTEK," said Kim Gubera, President & CEO of PIRTEK USA and PIRTEK Canada. "The record number of openings and the caliber of franchisees joining our system reflect the strength of our franchise model, the dedication of our team, and the growing demand for essential, B2B service businesses that perform in any economic environment."

Awards and Recognition in 2025

PIRTEK's performance and franchisee-first culture earned widespread industry recognition in 2025, including:

Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for the fourth consecutive year, earning PIRTEK its highest satisfaction score to date

from for the fourth consecutive year, earning PIRTEK its No. 110 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®

on Franchise 500® No. 15 on Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Veterans list

on Top Franchises for Veterans list Silver Franchise Award from the Franchise Brokers Association, ranking PIRTEK No. 2 out of more than 600 franchise concepts for overall franchise development process quality

These honors underscore PIRTEK's continued leadership in franchisee support, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

Record-Breaking Growth Highlights from 2025

Q4 2025 proved to be PIRTEK's strongest quarter ever for new openings, with 16 locations launched, marking a major milestone for the brand.

Key Q4 highlights include:

Nine (9) franchise units awarded to six (6) new franchise owners, including two military veterans

franchise units awarded to new franchise owners, including two Sale of PIRTEK's first-ever Rhode Island location , and the opening of the first-ever New Hampshire location

, and the opening of the Expansion activity from existing franchise owners, reinforcing multi-unit momentum across the system

New locations opened in Q4 spanned major markets, including Fairfax, VA, Manchester, NH, Savannah, GA, Coral Gables, FL, Cupertino, CA, and Mobile, AL, among others, reflecting PIRTEK's strategic focus on high-demand industrial and infrastructure-driven regions.

"Breaking records for openings, especially in Q4, speaks to the strength of our development pipeline and the confidence entrepreneurs have in PIRTEK," said John Dobelbower, Vice President of Franchise Development for PIRTEK USA and PIRTEK Canada. "We're attracting owners who want a scalable, essential business with clear systems, strong support, and long-term opportunity."

A Strong Foundation Heading into 2026

Entering 2026, PIRTEK is positioned for continued momentum, with a growing pipeline of new markets, expansion from existing owners, and ongoing demand from essential industries including construction, manufacturing, logistics, utilities, transportation, and waste management.

With a franchise model built around 24/7/365 service and a one-hour on-site ETA, PIRTEK continues to attract entrepreneurs seeking recession-resistant, B2B-focused businesses that play a critical role in keeping operations running nationwide.

"Our focus in 2026 is straightforward: support our franchisees, grow strategically, and continue strengthening PIRTEK's position as the national leader in hydraulic and industrial hose services," added Gubera. "Our record-breaking efforts were a system-wide achievement that will solidify our continued growth and momentum moving forward."

To learn more about PIRTEK franchise opportunities, visit www.pirtekusafranchise.com.

ABOUT PIRTEK USA:

PIRTEK USA provides the fastest hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance and replacement services through on-site mobile and service centers. The brand has more than 500 franchise locations in 24 countries around the world, with more than 175 located in the U.S. PIRTEK has a 1-hour ETA for on-site hose service, is available 24/7/365, and is a simple solution that minimizes equipment downtime and eliminates the need for customers to leave their job sites or facilities to locate new hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as hydraulic fittings. WE'LL KEEP YOU OPERATING® For more information, visit www.pirtekusa.com or follow us at @PIRTEKUSA on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

