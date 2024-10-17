PIRTEK USA Powers Ahead in Q3, Expanding Footprint and Earning Esteemed Recognition

On-Site and Retail Hydraulic and Industrial Hose Service Provider Adds 11 New Territories, Opens 4 Locations, and Climbs 20 Spots in Top 400 Franchise Rankings

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PIRTEK USA, an on-site and retail hydraulic and industrial hose service provider, maintained its robust growth momentum through the third quarter of 2024, adding 11 new territories and opening 4 new locations across key markets. This steady expansion aligns with the company's strategic efforts to increase its presence nationwide and strengthen its support to new franchisees. PIRTEK's success was further recognized as the brand rose 20 spots to rank #117 on the Franchise Times Top 400 List, a testament to its strong performance and industry leadership.

Since July, PIRTEK has expanded its footprint in Texas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and New York through a combination of new locations opening and new franchise agreements that will result in additional service and supply centers and mobile units debuting across the states. This Q3 expansion builds on PIRTEK's reputation as a trusted hydraulic and industrial hose service provider, supporting businesses that rely on quick and efficient hose maintenance and replacement solutions that minimize or eliminate downtime due to a failed hose.

"Our growth is truly driven by the dedication and hard work of our franchisees and their teams," said Kim Gubera, CEO of PIRTEK USA. "It's exciting to welcome new owners into the PIRTEK network while seeing familiar faces continue to expand. Climbing up the Franchise Times Top 400 List is a direct result of our collective efforts and the strength of our business model."

One of PIRTEK's newest additions in Q3 is the husband-and-wife team Steven and Amy Smith, who have secured three territories in North Carolina: Winston-Salem, Holly Springs, and Durham. After Steven's extensive career in semiconductor manufacturing and Amy's extensive career in trauma ICU nursing, the couple saw PIRTEK as the perfect opportunity to pursue their shared dream of business ownership while bringing an essential service to the community.

"We've always dreamed of owning our own business, and with PIRTEK, we're finally turning that dream into reality," said Steven Smith. "The support and resources available to franchisees, combined with the opportunity to provide an essential service that keeps businesses operating, made PIRTEK a clear choice for us."

PIRTEK prides itself on quickly and efficiently filling customers' hose service needs, having the widest variety of superior products and parts to keep essential projects running. Their quick turnaround time is also credited to the 1-Hour ETA on-site emergency hose service offered 24/7/365. This service enables customers to be up and running again quickly, minimizing equipment downtime due to a hose failure.

PIRTEK onboards potential franchisees who prioritize customer service, and welcome driven individuals from all industries, regardless of technical experience. The initial investment ranges from $216,400 to $619,300. Franchisees can expect extensive in-person and online training, ongoing support, and exclusive territories.

To learn more about PIRTEK franchise opportunities, visit https://www.pirtekusafranchise.com/.

ABOUT PIRTEK USA:

PIRTEK USA provides the fastest hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance and replacement services through on-site mobile and service centers. The brand has more than 500 franchise locations in 24 countries around the world, with more than 150 located in the U.S. PIRTEK has a 1-hour ETA for on-site hose service, is available 24/7/365, and is a simple solution that minimizes equipment downtime and eliminates the need for customers to leave their job sites or facilities to locate new hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as hydraulic fittings. WE'LL KEEP YOU OPERATING® For more information, visit https://www.pirtekusa.com/ or follow us at @PIRTEKUSA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

