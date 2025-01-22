PIRTEK USA Wraps Up 2024 with Unprecedented Growth and Achievements

On-Site and Retail Hydraulic and Industrial Hose Service Provider Strengthens its Network, Surpasses Key Milestones, and Sets Stage for Continued Expansion in 2025

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PIRTEK USA, an on-site and retail hydraulic and industrial hose service provider, closed out 2024 with remarkable growth and a series of notable achievements that underscored its position as an industry leader. Throughout the year, PIRTEK added 45 new territories, opened 25 locations, and welcomed numerous first-time franchisees and multi-unit owners into its expanding network.

"2024 has been an incredible year for PIRTEK, and our success is thanks to the hard work and dedication of our franchisees," said Kim Gubera, CEO of PIRTEK USA. "Their entrepreneurial spirit has been key in driving our growth, and we look forward to continuing this momentum in 2025."

These milestones mark PIRTEK's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service while empowering entrepreneurs nationwide. With a strong strategic foundation laid by the company's partnership with Princeton Equity Group, PIRTEK is on track to double its sales and locations over the next five years.

Awards and Recognition in 2024

PIRTEK's excellence in service and growth was recognized with several prestigious accolades in 2024. The company was named Franchise Times' Top 400, climbing 20 spots to rank No. 117. PIRTEK also earned a place on the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Franchises list by Entrepreneur Magazine, highlighting its consistent expansion. Entrepreneur also ranked PIRTEK No. 113 on its Franchise 500® list and was recognized by the publication as one of the Top Franchises for Veterans ranking No. 19 of 150 this past November. Additionally, PIRTEK was recognized for its outstanding franchisee satisfaction with a Franchisee Satisfaction Award from The Franchise Business Review, which further solidified the company's reputation for delivering exceptional support and growth opportunities to its franchise partners.

Growth Highlights from 2024:

Launched 8 new locations and signed 7 agreements, including 4 first-time franchisees and expansion by 4 existing owners. Openings spanned major markets like Memphis, TN; Athens, GA; and Lafayette, LA.

Awarded 12 territories, 75% of which were to military veterans, and expanded into new states, including Oregon and Oklahoma.

Added 10 territories, opened 4 locations, and climbed 20 spots to rank #117 on the Franchise Times Top 400 List.

Sold 15 new territories, including three expansions by current franchisees and 12 new owners, along with seven completed resales.

"Looking ahead to 2025, we're excited to continue growing, with a strong pipeline of openings already in place," added John Dobelbower, Vice President of Franchise Development for PIRTEK. "Our focus will be on supporting our franchisees, expanding into new markets, and delivering the top-tier service that has become synonymous with the PIRTEK brand."

Leadership Additions

Throughout 2024, PIRTEK USA added significantly to its corporate roster including John Dobelbower as Vice President of Franchise Development, James Doyle as Chief Marketing Officer, Carissa Wendkos as the Director of Marketing, Kieran Scott as Vice President of Franchise Operations, and Robert Spiteri as Director of Information Technology. With a revamped leadership team and growth strategy in place, PIRTEK is well positioned for growth.

PIRTEK onboards potential franchisees who put customer service at the forefront of their mission, and it welcomes driven individuals from all industries, regardless of technical experience. An initial investment for PIRTEK ranges from $216,400 - $619,300. Franchisees can expect extensive in-person and online training and ongoing support, and exclusive territories.

To learn more about PIRTEK franchise opportunities, visit https://www.pirtekusafranchise.com/.

ABOUT PIRTEK USA:

PIRTEK USA provides the fastest hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance and replacement services through on-site mobile and service centers. The brand has more than 500 franchise locations in 24 countries around the world, with more than 150 located in the U.S. PIRTEK has a 1-hour ETA for on-site hose service, is available 24/7/365, and is a simple solution that minimizes equipment downtime and eliminates the need for customers to leave their job sites or facilities to locate new hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as hydraulic fittings. WE'LL KEEP YOU OPERATING® For more information, visit https://www.pirtekusa.com/ or follow us at @PIRTEKUSA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

