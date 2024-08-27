Piscataway software engineer named Toastmasters International President

Radhi Spear becomes leader of global educational organization

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radhi Spear, DTM, of Piscataway, New Jersey, is the new International President of Toastmasters International, the world's leading organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development. Spear assumed the one-year term at the organization's 2024 International Convention, held in Anaheim, Calif., Aug. 14-17.

Radhi Spear, 2024-2025 Toastmasters International President

Spear is a software engineer for AT&T in Middletown, New Jersey, and has worked in the telecommunications industry for over 30 years. She has expertise in software development, systems administration, and acceptance testing. She troubleshoots problems and develops software for projects that impact millions of people.

Spear holds a master's degree of science in electrical engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, New Jersey. She participates in employee resource groups at AT&T, including Women of AT&T and InspirASIAN, which fosters development and leadership opportunities for its members. She was also an assistant Girl Scout troop leader for five years.

A Toastmaster since 2000, Spear is a charter member of her home club, AT&T Middletown Toastmasters in Middletown. She has held several high-profile leadership positions within Toastmasters and has attained the Distinguished Toastmaster designation—the highest level of educational achievement in the organization.

She says, "Toastmasters is an investment in yourself. The skills you learn in Toastmasters can be used in all aspects of your life."

As International President, Spear is the highest ranked officer on the Toastmasters Board of Directors. She joins the following newly elected officers on the Toastmasters International 2024–2025 Executive Committee:

Aletta Rochat of Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa — International President-Elect

Stefano McGhee of Weymouth, Mass. — First Vice President

Gauri Seshadri of Bengaluru, Karnataka, India — Second Vice President

For more information about Toastmasters, visit www.toastmasters.org.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that builds confidence and teaches public speaking skills through a worldwide network of clubs that meet online and in person. In a supportive community or corporate environment, members prepare and deliver speeches, respond to impromptu questions, and give and receive constructive feedback. It is through this regular practice that members are empowered to meet personal and professional communication goals. Founded in 1924, the organization is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado with over 270,000 members in more than 14,000 clubs in 150 countries. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on X (formerly Twitter).

