Pisco Chile Showcases Chile's National Spirit at Chile Wine Fest 2025 in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pisco Chile made a strong impact at Chile Wine Fest 2025, held in New York City and organized by WINES OF CHILE with the support of ProChile. The event brought together importers, distributors, sommeliers, bartenders, media, and consumers to celebrate the diversity and premium quality of Chilean wines, spirits, and gastronomy.

"Chile Wine Fest 2025 was an extraordinary platform to elevate pisco's profile among trade professionals in the U.S.," said Claudio Escobar, Manager of Pisco Chile. "The strong turnout confirmed a growing interest in premium spirits with authentic origin and craftsmanship. Looking ahead to 2026, we plan to continue investing in the American market through the National Pisco Plan, jointly with WINES OF CHILE, to expand Chile's visibility across both trade and consumer channels."

Attendees experienced Chile's national spirit through immersive activations showcasing the country's mastery of pisco — a grape distillate from northern valleys between the Atacama Desert and Coquimbo. At both the trade and consumer tastings, guests explored the Pisco Cocktail Bar and Pisco Discovery Bar, featuring leading Chilean producers: Pisco Capel, Alto del Carmen, Pisco Mulet, Control, Mistral, Pisco El Gobernador, Waqar, Black Heron, Bou Barroeta, ABA, Paitaná's, Pisco Juliá, Wilüf, Bauzá, and Don Lorenzo. Expert mixologists crafted signature cocktails highlighting pisco's versatility and aromatic diversity.

The educational highlight was the Pisco Seminar: Chile's National Spirit, led by Marcelo Arriagada, two-time "Best Sommelier of Chile." He guided participants through pisco's denomination of origin, artisanal distillation, and tasting techniques, offering a sensory journey that captured northern Chile's terroir and craftsmanship.

"It is remarkable to see Chile's national spirit presented alongside our finest wines, caviar, and salmon," said Andrea Sapag, Trade Commissioner of Chile in New York. "Pisco embodies both tradition and innovation, reflecting the quality and diversity that define Chile's image abroad."

Chile Wine Fest is the flagship U.S. showcase for Chile's wine and spirits sector. The 2025 edition featured more than 30 producers and over 150 wines and piscos, reinforcing Chile's image as a source of world-class, sustainable, and authentic products.

Pisco Chile is the national trade association representing Chile's pisco producers, promoting the heritage, quality, and global appeal of Chile's national spirit.

