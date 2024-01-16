Pisco y Nazca Opens New Location on Coral Gables' Miracle Mile

News provided by

Centurion Restaurant Group

16 Jan, 2024, 15:10 ET

The culinary concept, which Centurion Restaurant Group owns, opens its fifth U.S. location

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Restaurant Group has expanded the footprint of its beloved Peruvian gastrobar, Pisco y Nazca, opening its newest location in Coral Gables at 101 Miracle Mile. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to bring the vibrant flavors of Peru to food enthusiasts throughout The Magic City and beyond, with other locations across Miami (Kendall and Doral), Washington D.C., and Virginia (Reston)

The menu at Pisco y Nazca Coral Gables boasts a selection of Peruvian classic dishes with a twist prepared with the finest ingredients. Every dish tells a story of Peru's rich culinary heritage, from traditional ceviches bursting with fresh flavors to mouthwatering anticuchos and lomo saltado. The restaurant's name stems from the Peruvian saying, "Entre Pisco y Nazca," meaning having fun and enjoying the company of loved ones – which is the atmosphere they aim to provide all the communities they serve. And, of course, those seeking an authentic taste of Peru's national spirit can try the restaurant's extensive list of Pisco-based cocktails expertly crafted by mixologists.

"Opening Pisco y Nazca on Miracle Mile was a natural next step for us," said Carlos Centurion, President and Founder of Centurion Restaurant Group. "The vibrant community of Coral Gables shares our passion for exceptional food and hospitality. We're eager and excited to bring them the flavors of Peru through our culinary concept that's grown to have a loyal following in Florida, Washington D.C., and Virginia."

Centurion Restaurant Group opened the company's first Pisco y Nazca in 2015 in Kendall, Florida. Since then, Pisco y Nazca has expanded to additional locations in Florida (Doral and Coral Gables), Virginia (Reston), and Washington, DC. Centurion Restaurant Group is also responsible for beloved culinary brands such as Bulla Gastrobar (with locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas), Beehive Kitchen (in Fort Lauderdale, Florida), and Havana Harry's (in Coral Gables, Florida).

Media Contact – [email protected] 

SOURCE Centurion Restaurant Group

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.