Pisofttech Invited to Google Street View Summit 2019

Pisofttech has been working closely with Google since the demo stage of its first product, Pilot Era, the world's first 8K VR camera with an integrated touch screen and a smart OS based on android, also one of the best professional 8K Google Street View camera with the support of its high-precision GPS and superb processor, possesses the ability to directly shoot 360 street view photos at a speed of 7fps with in-cam stitching, and upload directly from camera itself, avoiding transferring large files between multiple devices and servers.

Above that, as a well-built professional 360 camera with novelty and creativity, Pilot Era is even capable to perform 8K standalone live streaming.

"Google Street View is doing something important to change the business and social landscape. We saw quite some cases where our clients used it to start a small business, to promote a tourist attraction, to help stores get more foot flows, and in many more creative applications. Pisofttech has always been happy to be a part of this process and to contribute through our community, products, and projects," William emphasized. He also exchanged ideas for continuously improving the working efficiency of Pilot Era and how to achieve more possibilities of Google Street View, one of the key platforms as well as tools in Google.

About Pisoftware Technology

Established in 2012, Pisofttech is one of the earliest companies focusing on the research of panoramic technology. Leveraging its strong technology and solution experience, the company strives to create reliable products and efficient solutions to help business partners to gain new growth and personal users to explore new ways of creation.

