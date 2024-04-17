Pison and The Honor Foundation Partner to Empower U.S. Special Operations Forces Veterans as they Transition from Military to Civilian Sector

The organizations will educate veterans and others throughout the NASCAR race series about Pison's cognitive performance technology and The Honor Foundation's non-profit mission

BOSTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pison , the trailblazer in AI-powered neural sensors for cognitive health, wellness, and gesture control, today announced a strategic partnership with The Honor Foundation (THF), a unique career transition institute that serves U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) by providing a clear process for their transition from military to civilian lives, so that their mission is always clear and continues to impact the world.

The Honor Foundation

This collaboration brings together two organizations deeply committed to maximizing the potential of high performers. Pison's science-backed technology, which was developed in part through funding from the U.S. Department of Defense, helps individuals optimize their cognitive function, while THF provides elite SOF veterans with the tools and resources necessary to translate their unique skill sets into ideas, qualities, and leadership abilities that are invaluable to both businesses and communities.

"The Honor Foundation is excited to partner with Pison Technology and very grateful for their support. They share our commitment to empowering high performers and their work aligns well with our mission to support our Special Operations Forces veterans as they enter civilian life," said Matt Stevens, CEO of The Honor Foundation. "Pison's work helps to optimize the remarkable skills our warriors have, and similarly, we seek to help them achieve their maximum potential in their lives after service. We look forward to collaborating throughout this partnership."

The partnership recognizes the significant overlap between Pison's target audiences and THF's impressive veteran network. SOF veterans are highly skilled individuals known for their exceptional mental resilience, focus, and decision-making skills – qualities that Pison's technology can further enhance.

This partnership extends beyond cognitive optimization. Pison and THF are committed to opening doors for high performers across various sectors. The centerpiece of this initiative will be a year-long communications program leveraging the high-profile platform of NASCAR, through which Pison sponsors driver Anthony Alfredo. The partnership will kick off and be promoted at the GEICO 500 race at the Talladega Superspeedway on April 21, 2024, and at other NASCAR events throughout the 2024 racing season.

"Pison and The Honor Foundation share a fundamental belief in the power of human potential. The Honor Foundation takes exceptional SOF veterans and equips them with the tools they need to excel in the civilian sector - a process that mirrors our mission at Pison to help high performers gain that extra edge," said John Croteau, CEO of Pison Technology. "Pison is a proud employer of former members of the Special Operations forces and an alumnus of THF. We are committed to helping them perform at their highest level while on active duty and beyond."

The partnership carries a special significance for Pison, recognizing the unique challenges faced by the SOF community. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is a prevalent concern among SOF veterans. Pison's technology, including the recently announced Pison READY cognitive performance wearable, can play a role in supporting the overall health and well-being of this population. Pison READY helps people improve cognitive performance by measuring the key metrics of readiness, mental agility, and focus. Pison READY can help people achieve better cognitive performance and can also reveal impairments from TBI, fatigue, drugs, alcohol, and other health and lifestyle issues. Pison has worked within the military and Special Operations for years. In 2023, the company announced that SOCOM selected Pison for neural AI integration into Special Operations .

Throughout the partnership, Pison will demonstrate its commitment by donating a portion of all sales generated through the partnership to The Honor Foundation. Additionally, a select group of THF veterans may serve as Pison ambassadors, sharing their experiences and the value of cognitive performance optimization.

About The Honor Foundation

The Honor Foundation (THF) is a career transition institute for U.S. Special Operations Forces that effectively translates their elite military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders. It achieves this through a three-month program which provides tailored executive education, one-on-one coaching, and access to a nationwide professional network. This program was built by the desire to serve others with honor for life, so that their next mission is always clear and continues to impact the world. Every step is dedicated to preparing these outstanding men and women to continue to realize their maximum potential during and after their service career. The Honor Foundation has 2,550+ graduates to date and has campuses in San Diego, CA; Virginia Beach, VA; Camp Lejeune, NC; Fort Liberty, NC; Eglin, FL; Tampa, FL; JBLM, WA; Fort Campbell, TN and two virtual programs (THFv). The Navy SEAL Foundation is a Founding Partner of The Honor Foundation.

About Pison Technology

Pison is advancing the frontier of human potential with the world's first AI-infused, neural biosensing platform. Patented, non-invasive electroneurography (ENG) algorithms create life-changing applications in cognitive performance, disease diagnostics and management, and ongoing care. Pison began in 2016 with funding from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, National Science Foundation and the ALS Association to help patients with neurodegenerative disorders better navigate the world made smaller by their diseases. By harnessing the power of the mind in real-time, users gain access to better health and higher achievement in every domain while reaching peak mental and physical performance on the playing field, in the office, and behind the wheel of a car. Learn more at pison.com.

Contact:

Adam Zand

7816436960

[email protected]

SOURCE Pison Technology