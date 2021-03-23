Pison Technology Closes $7M Series A Round

BOSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pison Technology, Inc., has closed a $7M Series A round of funding led by Lavrock Ventures, with participation by Bose Venture Capital, In-Q-Tel, and Decisive Point. Pison will use the funding to launch market ready products, with a series of ecosystem releases beginning in late 2021. Featuring touchless control and multiple interfaces, Pison's wearable devices make controlling the physical and digital world as simple as a thought. Founded in 2016, the funding announcement comes as the company transitions from R&D to market readiness.

Pison is shepherding in the next phase of gesture control – deep tech that uses the human body's electrical system to control robotics, augmented reality, virtual reality, personal electronics, and more. Pison captures neuromuscular signals on the surface of the skin and combines them with machine learning algorithms to enable the intuitive, productive, and hands-free control of electronics. Using artificial intelligence, Pison interprets how people intend to move their hands and fingers, and transmits those signals to control digital devices, even before the desired motion is completed by the body. Pison touchless control is the next stage in the evolution of human influence over the digital world.

"Our technology was developed to help ALS patients control digital interfaces by just thinking of their intended movement. What began as a mission to help patients navigate the world made smaller by disability has evolved into a world class platform that connects neurological output with today's digital world," Dexter Ang, Pison CEO. "The next phase for Pison will be releasing our gesture technology to improve lives, safety, and productivity across multiple industries."

"We are very excited by the team and the early product development and where Pison can take the functionality. Pison's early success at harnessing neuromuscular sensing capabilities is breathtaking. In keeping with our focus on deep tech and companies that can find success with commercial requirements, Pison is a perfect fit," Jim Hunt, Partner, Lavrock Ventures.

Pison has partnered in development with Google, Microsoft (Hololens), Mitsubishi Electric, Samsung, Boston Dynamics, and others.

About Lavrock Ventures



Founded in 2016, Lavrock Ventures is a venture capital firm that seeks to invest in early-stage companies operating in the software, big data, deep tech, and national security sectors. Based in the greater Washington DC area, Lavrock partners with passionate entrepreneurs across North America and Europe who are working to solve some of the most critical problems facing major institutions in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit www.lavrockvc.com .

About Pison:



Founded in 2016, Boston-based Pison Technology is an applications focused biopotential company. Pison technology unlocks access to the physical and digital world by leveraging neurological insights, and its insights platform supports innovations in medicine, sports performance, and general wellness. For more information, visit us at www.pisontechnology.com .

