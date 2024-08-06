Pison Unveils the Performance Mindset Podcast: Daily Cognitive Performance Insights to Unleash Your Potential

Host Zach Sorensen, mental performance coach for MLB, PGA and other athletes, helps listeners get focused, play smarter, and think clearer.

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pison, the trailblazer in AI-powered neural sensors for cognitive health, wellness, and gesture control, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new podcast, The Performance Mindset™. The podcast delivers quick and impactful performance tips directly to athletes, coaches, and anyone seeking to optimize their mental potential in order to achieve mind, body, health and safety success. This weekday podcast hosted by mental performance coach and former MLB player Zach Sorensen is available now on our website, as well as Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The Performance Mindset breaks the mold of traditional wellness and training podcasts. Each episode is concise, clocking in between 3-5 minutes, making it the perfect companion for busy schedules. Listeners can tune in on their way to practice, game, gym, school or work to gain valuable insights to elevate their performance.

The Performance Mindset podcast covers a wide range of performance-related topics, including:

Mental Agility

Cognitive Readiness

Focus and Concentration

Recovery Strategies

Injury Prevention.

Podcast host Zach Sorensen was a college baseball star at Wichita State, earning All-American honors two times. Drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the second round of the 1998 draft, he reached the Major Leagues in 2003. During his MLB career with the Indians and Angels, Zach discovered the impact of mental performance coaching. Witnessing its benefits firsthand, he became passionate about helping other athletes achieve their full potential through mental training. He is currently leading the mental performance department at the Cincinnati Reds and has also worked for the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers.

"The Performance Mindset podcast is designed to be a daily dose of inspiration and actionable advice. By delivering short, powerful messages, we empower our listeners to build winning routines that achieve and exceed their goals," said Zach Sorensen. "Pison is the perfect home for this new podcast because they understand the demands placed on athletes and individuals striving for peak performance. Whatever their challenge and opportunity, Pison's neural sensing wearables deliver unprecedented awareness of mental state and cognitive performance."

This informative and engaging podcast is a valuable resource for:

Athletes - Gain a competitive edge with daily performance tips

About Pison Technology

Pison is advancing the frontier of human potential with the world's first AI-infused, neural sensing platform. Patented, non-invasive electroneurography (ENG) algorithms create life-changing applications in cognitive performance, disease diagnostics and management, and quality of life. Pison was founded in 2016 with funding from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, National Science Foundation and the ALS Association to help patients with neurodegenerative disorders better navigate a world made smaller by their diseases. By harnessing the power of the mind in real-time, users gain access to better health and higher achievement in every domain while reaching peak mental and physical performance on the playing field, at work, and in everyday life. Learn more at pison.com.

