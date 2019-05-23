Pisos Dispensary in Las Vegas Now Offers Popular GENIFER M Jewelry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GENIFER M (www.geniferm.com), the nation's first and premier line of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry, announced it is now available at Pisos dispensary in Las Vegas.

GENIFER M is America's leading brand of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry. The collection includes a wide range of items that are now worn by everyone from celebrities and athletes, to business executives and soccer moms, to budtenders and jewelry aficionados.

"We have been able to grow so rapidly because we have something for everyone," Genifer Murray, Co-Founder of GENIFER M Jewelry, said. "From bold to bashful, our line attracts customers from all walks of life."

"Moreover, we only use the highest quality materials, including fine gemstones, pure .925 sterling silver, and solid 14k gold," she added. "Our premium quality and wide ranging appeal are two things that set us apart."

Pisos stands for healing, and their mission is to bring the top rated products to their patients. The dispensary was named after Piso's products, which were famous in the mid 1800's for treating coughs and colds. Those original products included "cannabis indica" in its ingredients.

GENIFER M has a new wholesale program that makes it easier for retailers, jewelry stores, and dispensaries to sell the collection. The GENIFER M product line has been shown to increase store traffic, generate new revenues, and enhance customer loyalty.

Pisos Dispensary is offering a selection of GENIFER M Jewelry. The full line can be viewed and purchased on the GENIFER M website.

Learn more about GENIFER M: Call 480-629-4951, or visit: www.GeniferM.com.

Visit Pisos at: 4110 S Maryland Parkway, or online at: pisoslv.com

ABOUT GENIFER M:

GENIFER M is the first high-quality, artisan designed, cannabis-inspired jewelry company. Co-founded by the father/daughter duo of Glenn and Genifer Murray, the jewelry is handcrafted in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, where inspiration abounds.

The collection has been featured on Vice TV's The Most Expensivest, hosted by Def Jam record producer and artist, 2 Chainz, as well as in ELLE Magazine, Sway, CannaNews, INC, Insight News, Forbes, and other prominent media outlets. Genifer Murray has been named "Cannabis Woman of the Year" and "Top 100 People in the Cannabis Industry."

CONNECT:

Facebook: facebook.com/GeniferMJewelry

Instagram: instagram.com/geniferm_cannabisjewelry

MEDIA:

Innovation Agency

hello@inov8.us

SOURCE GENIFER M