Pistachio Milk Is Everywhere. Inc. Is Honoring the Founder Who Started It

Táche Founder Roxana Saidi Earns Spot on Inc.'s Female Founders 500 for the Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roxana Saidi, founder and CEO of Táche Pistachio Milk, has been named to the 2026 Female Founders 500, marking her second consecutive year on the prestigious list. The honor recognizes the most dynamic and influential female entrepreneurs whose ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.

The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.

Roxana Saidi, Founder of Táche Pistachio Milk

Saidi founded Táche with a bold idea: pistachios could unlock a better kind of milk—one that was more delicious, better-for-you, and more sustainable. Today, that idea has become a movement. As the original pistachio milk, Táche propelled pistachio into the spotlight across cafés, grocery shelves, and social media—where it was recently identified as the #4 fastest-growing food and beverage trend (Glimpse x Google Trends, February 2026).

"Being recognized by the Inc. Female Founders 500 for a second year is incredibly meaningful," said Saidi. "Building Táche has always been about doing things the right way—starting with exceptional pistachios and refusing to cut corners on quality or craft. To see that commitment recognized two years in a row is deeply gratifying, and I'm grateful to Inc. for celebrating founders who believe great products are built with intention."

The brand's momentum has been extraordinary. Over the past year, Táche delivered triple-digit growth in both retail sales and velocity while rapidly expanding distribution and launching coast-to-coast in major retailers, including Whole Foods Market and Albertsons. In cafés, Táche's pistachio milk has emerged as a breakout menu ingredient, propelled by standout partnerships with trendsetting chains like Blank Street Coffee and validated at national scale through Peet's Coffee.

The brand has also captured cultural attention through collaborations such as its viral Pistachio Milk Latte Lip Treatment with iota, the cult-favorite natural body care brand. Partnering with iota—celebrated for its modern formulations and design—Táche's pistachio milk latte was reimagined as a nourishing lip treatment inspired by café ritual. After generating strong buzz across social media and beauty editors, the product is now available at Nordstrom and expanding into a large beauty retailer later this month.

Looking ahead, Táche is preparing to introduce a new expression of pistachio milk early this spring—another step in Saidi's mission to showcase pistachio in its purest, most intentional, and most delicious form.

About Táche

Founded in 2020 by Roxana Saidi, Táche is the original pistachio milk, crafted to deliver a rich, elevated pistachio experience in coffee, matcha, and everyday rituals. Built for baristas and modern kitchens alike, the brand pairs thoughtfully prepared pistachios with café-quality performance and design-forward packaging—helping lead the global rise of pistachio across beverage culture. Táche is now served in more than 4,000 café doors and available in 5,500 retail doors nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Erewhon, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Target, and more.

