Piston Group Acquires Marion Industries

This acquisition expands Piston Automotive's footprint into the Central Ohio region and further diversifies the company's growing list of OEM customers. Marion Industries has been recognized by Honda for its excellence in quality, delivery and customer value.

"Transforming our business and accepting new challenges is required in order to compete in today's marketplace," said Piston Group's Founder, Chairman and CEO Vinnie Johnson. "The acquisition of Marion Industries allows us to leverage our process design and product assembly expertise and diversify our customer base which are two key elements of our growth strategy."

Marion Industries joins Piston Automotive's growing list of North American-based manufacturing locations and will operate as a Piston Automotive assembly plant location.

Piston Group, comprising of Piston Automotive, Irvin Products, Detroit Thermal Systems, and AIREA, is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. It designs, engineers, assembles and manufactures a wide variety of automotive parts and systems. AIREA is an office design studio and furniture dealer. Piston Group was founded in 1995 by industry magnate and former NBA champion Vinnie Johnson, and is one of the largest private, minority-owned automotive suppliers in North America.

Today, Piston Group employs nearly 10,000 people at more than 20 locations across North America. Last year, the firm posted revenues of $2.88 billion. Visit www.pistongroup.com for more information.

SOURCE Piston Group

Related Links

http://www.pistongroup.com

