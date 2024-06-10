Piston Group Selects Former Honda Executive Mamadou Diallo as Chief Executive Officer

DETROIT, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mamadou Diallo, formerly the senior vice president of Auto Sales of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. has been named chief executive officer for the Piston Group. He will report to Founder and Chairman Vinnie Johnson. Diallo's role is effective June 10, 2024.

Diallo will be involved in management of issues including the group's overall operational performance, financial management, planning and reporting, as well as financial controls and performance for the Piston Group companies: Piston Automotive, Piston Interiors, A Lava and Detroit Thermal Systems.

"Mamadou is a proven market leader with deep knowledge of the automotive industry and OEM internal processes and procedures," said Johnson. "His 23 years of experience at American Honda Motor Co., where he held the top commercial role for the company within the United States, and oversaw sales, logistics, strategy and product communications will prove to be a significant addition as I continue to grow my team and our overall approach to strategy and customer satisfaction."

Diallo joined Honda in 2001 through the company's National Trainee program. During his 23-year tenure at the OEM, Diallo held numerous leadership roles including vice president of Auto Sales, responsible for Honda and Acura sales in the U.S., Caribbean, and Central America, including Market Representation, Vehicle Distribution and Logistics, public relations, dealer communications, and sales training; vice president, Auto Operations, overseeing Product Planning, Sales & Production Planning and Logistics; and assistant vice president of Acura National Sales, Incentive and Strategy among other positions.

At Honda, Mamadou served on the Board of Directors for the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an industry trade association based in Washington DC, along with most major OEMs, Teir 1, battery, semiconductor, and technology leaders around the globe. He also was a member of the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) board, which leads all the Honda and Acura high-performance racing programs in North America.

Diallo holds a degree in business administration and post-graduate studies from the University of the District of Columbia and the IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Piston Group, comprised of Piston Automotive, LLC, Piston Interiors, LLC, Detroit Thermal Systems, LLC, and newly acquired A. Lava & Son, LLC, is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. It designs, engineers, assembles and manufactures a wide variety of automotive parts and systems. Piston Group was founded in 1995 by industry magnate and former NBA champion Vinnie Johnson, and is one of the largest private, minority-owned automotive suppliers in North America.

Today, Piston Group employs nearly 10,000 people at more than 20 locations across North America. Last year, the firm posted revenues of $3.2 billion. Visit www.pistongroup.com for more information.

