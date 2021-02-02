Piston Group's Irvin Products Acquires A. Lava & Son

This acquisition expands Irvin Product's footprint into the Mid-west region and further diversifies the company's growing list of markets, products and end customers. A. Lava has a strong industry reputation for their solution-based approach and ability to meet and exceed the demands of the dynamic bedding market.

"A. Lava's expertise and industry relationships, combined with Irvin's consumer volume, capacity and investment capabilities, will position us to further diversify and grow revenues outside of automotive and capitalize on the expanding market opportunity in the bedding segment," said Piston Group's Founder, Chairman and CEO Vinnie Johnson. "A. Lava's strong reputation in the bedding market compliments what we have built and grown at Irvin Products since Piston Group acquired them in 2016."

Piston Group, comprising of Piston Automotive, Irvin Products, Detroit Thermal Systems, and AIREA, is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. It designs, engineers, assembles and manufactures a wide variety of automotive parts and systems. AIREA is an office design studio and furniture dealer. Piston Group was founded in 1996 by industry magnate and former NBA champion Vinnie Johnson, and is one of the largest private, minority-owned automotive suppliers in North America.

Today, Piston Group employs nearly 10,000 people at more than 20 locations across North America. Last year, the firm posted revenues of $2.9 billion. Visit www.pistongroup.com for more information.

