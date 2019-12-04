Pistons Owner Tom Gores Helps Toys for Tots Deliver More Than 10,000 Toys, Bicycles and Helmets to Michigan Families in Need

TRIANGLE, Va., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to a generous contribution from Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, approximately 10,000 toys, bicycles and helmets will be distributed to families in Detroit, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and surrounding neighborhoods served by Marines and volunteers of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program this holiday season.

"Giving families hope and a reason to smile during the holidays is so important," said Mr. Gores. "This should be a special time of year, filled with happiness and laughter. That's why we launched this effort 13 years ago and have been working with Toys for Tots for a decade. It's an amazing organization and we are proud to support the important work they do."

Mr. Gores and his wife Holly support a number of Detroit-area causes focused on improving the quality of life for families in need and contributing to the revitalization of the region and the state. They both grew up in the area and have quietly supported holiday toy distributions across Michigan since 2006 and delivered over 110,000 gifts to families, according to a spokesperson for Mr. Gores.

The Gores family's partnership with Toys for Tots began in 2009 and has delivered over 100,000 toys to more than 37,000 children. (Prior to aligning with Toys for Tots, Mr. Gores supported similar gift-giving programs through other organizations.) After supporting the programs as a "Secret Santa" for seven years, Mr. Gores agreed in 2013 to be identified in order to encourage others to join in with contributions of their own.

"Finding a present under the tree on Christmas morning is an experience every child deserves," said Lieutenant General Pete Osman, USMC (Ret), President and CEO, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "The holidays are an especially trying time for so many families struggling financially and the toys received through Toys for Tots for most of these children will be the only ones they receive this holiday. We are fortunate to have the generous support from the Gores family who will allow thousands of less fortunate children experience the joy of Christmas who otherwise might have been forgotten."

About Tom Gores

Gores, a Flint native, is Owner of the Detroit Pistons and Chairman and CEO of global private equity firm Platinum Equity. He and his wife, Holly, a Detroit area native, have for many years supported a broad range of initiatives in Michigan focused on education, mentorship, health care, economic empowerment, public safety and improving the lives of people throughout the state. In 2016, Mr. Gores launched FlintNOW, a $10 million private sector campaign to support short- and long-term relief and revitalization initiatives in response to the Flint water crisis.

About Marine Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 72-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 258 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not for profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

CONTACT:

Col USMC (Ret) Ted "Migs" Silvester

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

(404) 272-1632

ted.silvester@toysfortots.org

SOURCE Marine Toys for Tots

Related Links

https://www.toysfortots.org

