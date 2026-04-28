Pit Boss and Academy Sports + Outdoors Partner for NASCAR Experience at Texas Motor Speedway

Featuring a Co-Branded Race Car, Driver Appearances and an In-Store Fan Event

COLUMBUS, Ga., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pit Boss®, in partnership with Academy Sports + Outdoors, will launch co-branded NASCAR activations during Texas Independence Weekend, highlighted by a sponsored race car and fan experiences at Texas Motor Speedway, May 2.

As part of the collaboration, driver Harrison Burton will pilot the No. 24 Pit Boss X Academy Sports Toyota Supra in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race, The Andy's Frozen Custard 300, on Saturday, May 2, at Texas Motor Speedway. The activation underscores both brands' shared commitment to outdoor lifestyle experiences, bringing together racing, grilling and community engagement for fans throughout the weekend.

Ahead of race day, Pit Boss and Academy will host a consumer event at the Academy Sports + Outdoors store located at 5836 N. Tarrant Parkway in Fort Worth on Friday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT. The event will feature a show car on display, autograph signings with drivers Harrison Burton and Jeb Burton, live Pit Boss barbecue demonstrations and food sampling. Attendees can also expect appearances from Pit Boss influencers, including Duck Dynasty's Justin Martin, along with giveaways throughout the event.

"We're excited to partner with Academy Sports + Outdoors to bring Pit Boss to the track in a bold and engaging way," said Tom Penner, Group President of Outdoor Brands, LLC. "This event enables Academy and Pit Boss to connect with fans through racing, food and shared outdoor experiences."

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is proud to team up with Pit Boss to bring customers a fun experience throughout the entire weekend," said Julie Franks, SVP and general merchandising manager at Academy Sports + Outdoors. "We're fueling the momentum over the next few days with our extensive Pit Boss Grill assortment in store and our co-branded car on the track."

In conjunction with the activation, the Pit Boss Navigator 1000 grill will be available at Academy Sports + Outdoors stores at a promotional price throughout the month of May. For more information on the activation, visit the event page here.

About Pit Boss®

Pit Boss®, part of Outdoor Brands, LLC, the outdoor cooking division of W. C. Bradley Co., is America's #1 choice for pellet grilling. Known for delivering real wood-fired flavor and powerful, feature-rich performance with more built-in capability than expected, Pit Boss offers wood pellet, charcoal, and combination-fueled grills and smokers, as well as hardwood pellet fuel, accessories, and spices. Built for capability and versatility, Pit Boss products are designed to help anyone cook with confidence and deliver exceptional results every time.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

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SOURCE Pit Boss