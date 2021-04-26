Pit Boss® Grills Announces All-New Line Of Spices And Sauces

"We are very excited to bring our new assortment of spices and sauces to market," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "Dansons is blessed with a highly-talented, in-house product team who have developed each of our new flavor offerings. This release is yet another example that we are more than just a grill manufacturer; we are a full-service barbecue provider. We can't wait for Pit Boss Nation to get their hands on our new spices and sauces and take their grill game to the next level."

The new spice variety will deliver big, bold flavors and were designed to make anyone look like a culinary expert. The lineup includes: Boss Rub, Maple Chipotle Rub, Kansas City BBQ Rub, Bold Burger Rub, Chophouse Steak Rub, Memphis BBQ Rub, Texas BBQ Rub, Carolina BBQ Rub, Chicago BBQ Rub, Sweet Heat Rub, All Purpose GSP Rub, Blackened Sriracha Rub, Fish & Sea Rub, Smoked Salt & Pepper Rub, Honey Sriracha Rub, Chicken & Poultry Rub, Blackened Saskatchewan Rub, Prime Beef Rub, Southwest BBQ Rub, Lone Star Beef & Brisket Rub, Cajun BBQ Rub, Homestyle Pork Rub and Sweet Rib Rub.

For sauces, Pit Boss delivered the best gourmet barbecue sauces for delicious grilling. No matter your regional preference, there is a great option for everyone. The new line features Kentucky Whiskey Barrel BBQ Sauce, Sweet Heat BBQ Sauce & Glaze, St. Louis Hickory & Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce, Texas Mesquite & Spice BBQ Sauce, Kansas City Maple & Molasses BBQ Sauce and Memphis Hickory & Vinegar BBQ Sauce.

The all-new line of spices and sauces are available for purchase now at PitBoss-Grills.com/Shop-Pit-Boss/Spices/.

Pit Boss® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, offers the best value per square inch in the pellet grill market, doing so with innovation, excellence and a distinctly customer-driven approach. Pit Boss® takes pride in delivering the best possible products, at an affordable price, crafting grills that are Bigger. Hotter. Heavier.® than the competition. For more information, please visit us online at PitBoss-Grills.com, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

