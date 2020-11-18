Pit Boss® Grills Announces Legacy WiFi And Bluetooth® Controller

"We are extremely excited for the release of our new controllers for our legacy grills," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "This upgrade is another example of how blessed we are to have Pit Boss Nation's input as we continue to develop technologically advanced, industry-leading products with a customer-driven approach."

The Legacy Controller upgrades most Pit Boss® Grills with WiFi and Bluetooth® technology, allowing the user to utilize the Smoke iT™ app for total control of the grill from a mobile device. Compatible with the Navigator, Sportsman, Pro, NASCAR®, Tailgater, Classic and Austin XL series grills, this controller makes the already-simple Pit Boss® grilling experience even easier, allowing the consumer to access their grill from anywhere they have cell service. This unit also comes equipped with two meat probe ports, allowing the user to get accurate, real-time food temperatures so they can get the recipe just right every time without even having to touch the grill. Installation of the Pit Boss® is both quick and easy using our step-by-step video, fitting perfectly into the existing controller slot.

Offering the best value per square inch in the pellet grill industry, Pit Boss® leads the industry with innovation, excellence, and a distinctly customer-driven approach. Pit Boss® takes pride in delivering the best possible products, at an affordable price, crafting grills that are Bigger. Hotter. Heavier.® than the competition.

The Pit Boss® Legacy WiFi and Bluetooth® Controller is now available online at https://pitboss-grills.com/smoke-it-controller-upgrade. Please visit our website for the full list of compatible grills.

