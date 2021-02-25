Pit Boss® Grills Named Entitlement Sponsor For Pit Boss 250

"Pit Boss is blessed to partner with Speedway Motorsports and Circuit of the Americas for the Pit Boss 250 this May," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "Race fans love barbecue and wood pellet grilling. As the official grill of NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports, we are proud to bring these audiences together. Not only is Austin one of the barbecue capitals of the world, but it is also a community in which Pit Boss already has a distinct and established relationship with. Also, like Dansons, both NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports are proud family-owned businesses, making his partnership a natural fit."

The Pit Boss 250 will be part of the inaugural NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas weekend, as the nation's top racing circuit visits Austin for the first time. The Xfinity Series showdown will feature NASCAR's rising stars battling on the 3.41-mile long course at the world-renowned, 20-turn counterclockwise circuit. COTA is America's only facility that annually hosts both Formula 1 and MotoGP races, and is also the only FIA-certified Grade 1 track in the United States.

"The inaugural NASCAR at COTA weekend is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated events on the action-packed 2021 NASCAR schedule, and everyone wants in on the fun," said Kevin Camper, executive vice president and Chief Sales Officer for Speedway Motorsports. "From fans to business partners, we've seen a surge in interest around this amazing event, and we're proud to bring Pit Boss on board to help us make the weekend and event to remember."

For Pit Boss, the partnership with Speedway Motorsports will include an elevated marketing presence at each of the NASCAR events held at its tracks around the country. SMI, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates eight first-class racing facilities in four of the top-10 media markets in the United States: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway.

"Speedway Motorsports owns and operates tracks in key markets for our company, including Georgia, North Carolina, Texas and Tennessee, as well in emerging regions for our brand in California and Nevada," Thiessen said. "Our company is truly blessed to be aligned with a family-owned business of SMI's caliber and believe this partnership is a win-win for both parties. We cannot wait to see what 2021 has in store for both of us."

Pit Boss® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, offers the best value per square inch in the pellet grill market, doing so with innovation, excellence and a distinctly customer-driven approach. Pit Boss® takes pride in delivering the best possible products, at an affordable price, crafting grills that are Bigger. Hotter. Heavier™ than the competition.

