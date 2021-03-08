Pit Boss® Grills Partners With Aric Almirola And Stewart-Haas Racing

"We are blessed to partner with Aric Almirola and the entire No. 10 team," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "Aric is a family man who values relationships, and a Christian athlete who is competitive on the track. Not only does he embody our company's values, but his race fans are our consumers. Whether tailgating at a track or getting together in the backyard, Aric's fans and NASCAR fans are extremely brand loyal. We're loyal to grilling by creating the best products at an affordable price, and this partnership aims to deliver that message."

Almirola will debut the partnership this Sunday at Phoenix Raceway in car themed with Pit Boss Pro Series branding and will race the following week at Atlanta Motor Speedway in a Pit Boss Platinum Series car. Pit Boss Pro Series units are available exclusively at Lowe's retailers, while the Platinum Series is exclusive to Walmart.

"There isn't a better fit for our program than this partnership with Pit Boss Grills," Almirola said. "This is my 10th year racing for Smithfield, so grilling is an established part of my lifestyle, both at home and at the track. The same is true with NASCAR fans. Morning, noon and night, they've got their grills going. We've brought them a lot of Smithfield product over the years, and now we can show them how to go the extra mile with Pit Boss Grills."

Pit Boss already holds an established presence in the sport, as the brand has held the Official Grill of NASCAR designation since 2018, is the official grill partner of Speedway Motorsports, and will be the entitlement sponsor of the Pit Boss 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on May 22.

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, one NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and more than 90 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and on YouTube.

Pit Boss® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, offers the best value per square inch in the pellet grill market, doing so with innovation, excellence and a distinctly customer-driven approach. Pit Boss® takes pride in delivering the best possible products, at an affordable price, crafting grills that are Bigger. Hotter. Heavier.® than the competition. For more information, please visit us online at PitBoss-Grills.com, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram, on Pinterest and on YouTube.

