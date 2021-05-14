Pit Boss® Grills Signs Marty Smith To A Partnership Agreement

"We are very excited to welcome Marty Smith to Pit Boss Nation," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "As a man of faith, family and community, Marty perfectly encapsulates the Pit Boss brand and what it represents. We are blessed to add an individual of his character to our team. Quality and authenticity are the pillars we've built our business on, and few people align with those principals better than Marty."

Marty Smith is one of ESPN's most popular and recognized reporters who currently covers a variety of sports including professional and college football and basketball, NASCAR and others. Smith's features and reporting are often seen on ESPN platforms including SportsCenter and ESPN.com. Smith, who joined ESPN in 2006, launched his own show Marty Smith's America in August 2017 on ESPN2. In addition to his work on television, he also co-hosts the popular radio show Marty and McGee on SEC Network and ESPN Radio.

"I'm honored to be joining the Pit Boss family," Smith said. "Spending time around the barbecue exemplifies the impact of food and fellowship throughout the United States that makes our country beautiful. Pit Boss is authentically motivated by producing quality products that bring people together, and I am blessed to partner with a company that holds those core values. I look forward to getting acquainted with Pit Boss Nation and turning up the heat with the United States of Barbecue."

Pit Boss® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, offers the best value per square inch in the pellet grill market, doing so with innovation, excellence and a distinctly customer-driven approach. Pit Boss® takes pride in delivering the best possible products, at an affordable price, crafting grills that are Bigger. Hotter. Heavier.® than the competition. For more information, please visit us online at PitBoss-Grills.com, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

