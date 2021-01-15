Pit Boss® Grills Sponsors Five Professional Bull Riders

Pit Boss Grills has partnered with 5 of the biggest Professional Bull Riders to become the Official Grill of the Cowboy. Tweet this

Among the best riders in the sport, each of the incoming members of Team Pit Boss are currently positioned in the Top 50 in the World Rankings, showcasing 2017 and 2019 World Champion Jess Lockwood at No. 5, 2016 World Champion Cooper Davis at No. 8, Mason Taylor at No. 15, Matt Triplett at No. 24 and Jake Lockwood at No. 50. Four of the five riders will feature Pit Boss® Grills branding on their shirt, vest and helmet for the duration of the 2021 season, while Taylor and Jake. Lockwood will also have the marks on their chaps and gloves.

"I spend a lot of time on the ranch, so beef is a large part of my everyday life," Jess Lockwood said. "My favorite thing to make on the grill is beef, so I am very excited to represent Pit Boss. My new Pit Boss Grill will likely become the most used tool on my ranch very soon!"

"I've been familiar with Pit Boss for a while now, and truly believed they've changed the game when it comes to grilling and smokers," said Cooper Davis. "I am really excited and looking forward to being a part of Team Pit Boss!"

"I'm thankful for the new partnership with Pit Boss Grills," Matt Triplett said. "I really enjoy grilling out and I'm looking forward to doing it with my Pit Boss Grill and alongside Pit Boss Nation."

"This year is coming in 'HOT' and I'm super excited to partner with Pit Boss Grills," added Mason Taylor. "I can't thank them enough for having my back as we get ready to kick off the new PBR season. Let's get cookin'!"

"I couldn't be more excited to be teamed up with such a great company," Jake Lockwood stated. "I'm ready to be doing some top-of-the-line grilling and riding this year."

Pit Boss Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, offers the best value on the grill market today. Using innovation, excellence and a distinctly customer-driven approach, Pit Boss delivers the best products at an affordable price and crafts grills that are Bigger. Hotter. Heavier. than the competition.

