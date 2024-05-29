Pit Crew Roofing® Encourages Roof Inspections Ahead of Hurricane Season

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pit Crew Roofing®, a leading roofing company in Brevard County, Florida, is urging homeowners to learn about the importance of roof inspections ahead of the upcoming hurricane season. With the potential risks posed by severe weather conditions, homeowners must take proactive measures to ensure the safety and integrity of their roofs.

Pit Crew Roofing® Pit Crew Roofing®

As hurricane season approaches, homeowners should schedule a thorough roof inspection to identify any existing damage or weak points that strong winds and heavy rainfall could exacerbate. Pit Crew Roofing emphasizes the significance of early detection, roof repair, and possibly roof replacement to prevent more extensive and costly damages in the event of a storm. In addition, homeowners should make sure their homeowner's insurance covers hurricane damage.

Brittany Cherup, owner of Pit Crew Roofing, provided some tips on how to prepare for hurricane season. "Remove any overhanging branches near the roof to prevent them from causing damage during a storm. Store or secure outdoor furniture, decorations, and other loose items that could become projectiles in high winds. Ensure that gutters and downspouts are clear of debris to allow for proper drainage and prevent water accumulation on the roof. And, consider installing hurricane straps or clips to reinforce the connection between the roof and the walls."

In the aftermath of a storm or hurricane, homeowners should carefully inspect their roofs for any signs of damage, such as missing shingles, leaks, or sagging areas. Take good photos and notes of any visible damage to provide to your insurance company when filing a claim. Contact a reputable roofing company like Pit Crew Roofing to assess the extent of the damage and perform necessary repairs or replacements. Pit Crew Roofing will also provide an insurance report at your request documenting the storm damage and the estimate for repairs Those interested can learn more on their website: https://pitcrewroofing.com/ .

About Pit Crew Roofing®

Pit Crew Roofing in Melbourne is a trusted roofing company known for their quick turnaround, affordable options, and energy-efficient roofs. They also offer emergency roofing services and 100% financing. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, the company offers a range of roofing solutions, including inspections, installations, repairs, and replacements. Their team of experienced roofers is dedicated to delivering reliable and durable roofing systems tailored to meet the needs of each client. The company supports the Brevard County School District, and offers discounts for veterans, teachers, and seniors. Learn more on their website: https://pitcrewroofing.com/ .

Media Contact:

Brittany Cherup

321-342-2190

[email protected]

SOURCE Pit Crew Roofing®