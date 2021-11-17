Pit Viper To Give Away $80k in Prizes for Annual "12 Days of Turbo Giveaway"

Designed to take on whatever life throws at them, Pit Viper sunglasses "demand respect and authority," all while encouraging a cult-like following to not take life too seriously. The brand prides itself on crazy stunts ( watch them jump a limo through an RV ), and going all-out for holiday giveaways. To date, Pit Viper has given away four cars, one limo, and three motor scooters, among other unique items.

Pit Viper will give away $80k in prizes, including $10k in cash and a chance to race Travis Pastrana.

Last year, 12 Days of Turbo prizes included an all-inclusive, five-day Sandals Jamaica vacation, a flamethrower, two custom Pit Viper motor scooters, and one of everything the brand makes. This year is slated to be even bigger with up to $80,000 in 12 prizes that include:

A new car

The chance to drag race Travis Pastrana

$10,000 in cash

in cash A billboard of you, erected in your hometown

But that's not all. Pit Viper will also be celebrating the holidays with 25% of the entire site from Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

About Pit Viper:

Conceived on the ski hill and born in the back of a van, like all ski bum dreams, Pit Viper is now an international, multi-million dollar company. Worn by the likes of Travis Pastrana, Rob Gronkowski, Tanner Hall, and Brehanna Daniels, Pit Viper specializes in functional - yet stylish sunglasses, apparel, throwing outrageous events and giving away cars. Dedicated to not taking life too seriously, Pit Viper stands by their motto: DEMAND RESPECT AND AUTHORITY. Visit: www.pitviper.com for more.

