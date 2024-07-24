Pita Pit USA Appoints Longtime Employee to Chief Operating Officer

Esteemed Fast-Casual Franchise Recognizes Meghan Haugen's 19-Years of Dedication with C-Suite Promotion

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pita Pit, a distinguished Mediterranean fast-casual brand specializing in made-to-order pita sandwiches, announced today the promotion of Meghan Haugen to the position of Chief Operating Officer. In her new role, Meghan will be responsible for overseeing the Operations, Marketing, and Franchising departments, and helping to drive the strategic direction and growth of the company.

Meghan Haugen, Chief Operating Officer of Pita Pit USA

With nearly two decades of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry, Meghan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. She has been an integral part of Pita Pit's success, demonstrating exceptional leadership and a relentless commitment to operational excellence.

"I am honored and excited to take on this new role as Chief Operating Officer," said Meghan Haugen. "I look forward to working with our talented team to continue building on our success, driving innovation, and delivering more value to our customers and franchisees."

Since joining Pita Pit, Meghan has held various leadership roles, where she has consistently delivered impressive results. Her deep understanding of the brand, coupled with her ability to foster strong relationships with franchisees, vendors, and partners, has positioned her as a key leader within the organization.

"Meghan's promotion is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and outstanding contributions to Pita Pit," said Peter Riggs, CEO of Pita Pit. "Her strategic vision and operational expertise will be instrumental in pushing our growth and ensuring that we continue to deliver a better experience to our customers and franchisees."

In her new role, Meghan will focus on enhancing operational efficiencies, driving continuous improvement initiatives, and supporting the growth and success of Pita Pit's franchise network. She will work closely with the executive team to develop and execute the company's strategic plan, ensuring alignment with the company's vision and goals.

Pita Pit is committed to providing fresh, healthy, and convenient dining options to customers around the US. With Meghan's leadership, the company is well-positioned to achieve its future goals and continue its growth trajectory. For additional information about franchising with Pita Pit, visit https://pitapitusa.com/franchising.

About Pita Pit

Founded on the principles of quality ingredients, convenience, and flavor innovation, Pita Pit is a Mediterranean fast-food brand specializing in made-to-order pita sandwiches, providing a satisfying and wholesome dining experience for individuals seeking a quick and nutritious meal on the go. Headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, ID, Pita Pit USA 4.0, Inc., currently has 68 locations across the country, including locations in Alaska. Customers can also download the Pita Pit Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit https://pitapitusa.com/ or follow Pita Pit on Instagram @PitaPitUSA.

SOURCE Pita Pit