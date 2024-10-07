Pita Pit USA Joins Forces with Killer Brownie® to Sweeten Up Its Menu

Esteemed Fast-Casual Franchise Introduces Gourmet Brownies Through New Partnership

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pita Pit, a distinguished Mediterranean fast-casual brand specializing in made-to-order pita sandwiches, is adding a touch of sweetness to its menu. In partnership with Killer Brownie®, customers can now indulge in a selection of premium, hand-crafted brownies from the nation's top-selling gourmet brownie brand at any U.S. Pita Pit location, offering the perfect sweet treat to accompany its popular savory fare.

Pita Pit's dessert menu now features three signature Killer Brownie® flavors:

CHOCOLATIER – A rich chocolate brownie made with premium milk chocolate chips, soft and moist with a thin crackle top, offering the ultimate indulgence for chocolate lovers.

– A rich chocolate brownie made with premium milk chocolate chips, soft and moist with a thin crackle top, offering the ultimate indulgence for chocolate lovers. BROOKIE – A mouthwatering combination of a golden chocolate chip Killer Cookie™ baked atop a rich chocolate chip fudge brownie. Soft on the inside with a slightly chewy edge, this hybrid treat gives the best of both worlds.

– A mouthwatering combination of a golden chocolate chip Killer Cookie™ baked atop a rich chocolate chip fudge brownie. Soft on the inside with a slightly chewy edge, this hybrid treat gives the best of both worlds. KITCHEN SINK – A rich blonde brownie mixed with rainbow sprinkles and topped with M&M's® and mini chocolate chips, baked atop a decadent fudge brownie. This flavor is a fun and colorful dessert that packs multiple layers of flavor.

"At Pita Pit, we believe in balance, and partnering with Killer Brownie® is the perfect way to bring a little indulgence to our menu," said Peter Riggs, CEO of Pita Pit USA. "Our guests love our fresh, nutritious meals, but we also know that sometimes you need to satisfy your sweet tooth. This collaboration allows us to offer a full dining experience, from savory to sweet, while maintaining the high-quality standards our customers expect."

This collaboration comes as consumers seek more diverse and satisfying dining options. The new Killer Brownie® offerings reflect Pita Pit's dedication to delivering a well-rounded culinary experience. The introduction of these gourmet brownies not only elevates Pita Pit's dessert menu but also aligns with the brand's mission to offer high-quality, innovative food choices that cater to a variety of tastes and preferences.

"We are beyond excited to collaborate with Pita Pit and share our brownies with their loyal customers," said Chimene Ross, CEO of Killer Brownie. "At Killer Brownie®, we're dedicated to crafting unforgettable, indulgent treats, and this partnership allows us to introduce our signature flavors to a whole new audience. It's a great opportunity to bring our passion for desserts into the fast-casual dining space, and we look forward to adding a sweet note to Pita Pit's menu."

Customers are encouraged to visit their local Pita Pit to try these delicious new brownie options, a sweet treat that pairs perfectly with their favorite pita sandwiches.

For more information about Pita Pit and its new offerings, visit https://pitapitusa.com/.

About Pita Pit

Founded on the principles of quality ingredients, convenience, and flavor innovation, Pita Pit is a Mediterranean fast-food brand specializing in made-to-order pita sandwiches, providing a satisfying and wholesome dining experience for individuals seeking a quick and nutritious meal on the go. Headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, ID, Pita Pit USA 4.0, Inc., currently has 68 locations across the country, including locations in Alaska. Customers can also download the Pita Pit Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit https://pitapitusa.com/ or follow Pita Pit on Instagram @PitaPitUSA.

About Killer Brownie

The Killer Brownie® Company is known for creating elevated, multi-layered gourmet brownies made with high-quality ingredients. Originally born in the 1980s in the bakery of the Ohio-based grocery chain Dorothy Lane Market, the premium desserts quickly gained a local cult following that led to the establishment of the Killer Brownie® Company. The company has experienced immense growth in recent years, including an over 1900% increase in sales since 2013. Killer Brownies® are available nationwide and offer a wide range of flavors in restaurants, retail, and convenience store locations. To learn more visit killerbrownie.com.

SOURCE Pita Pit