Pitaya Entertainment Celebrates One Year Anniversary as the Fastest-Growing Podcast Network for Latinos in the United States

Latino podcasts are still a relatively new medium and, compared to the general market, Latinos lag in podcast consumption. Pitaya Entertainment is playing a key role in propelling podcasting into the U.S. Latino mainstream through significant investments in quality programs, marketing, and consumer education. Every one of Pitaya's podcasts debuted on the U.S. Apple Podcast charts in its first week of release, an unprecedented development for a Latino podcast network.

Typical Pitaya Entertainment listeners in the U.S. are Spanish-speaking Latinos between ages 23-44. Since Latinos represent nearly 20 percent of the U.S. population and purchasing power of over $1.6 trillion in the U.S. alone, Pitaya is a true gateway to this highly coveted demographic.

Podcasting is enjoying explosive growth in the U.S, with annual ad spend on podcasting doubling over the last five years and tripling over the last ten. One of the most compelling aspects of podcasts is that the ads are typically read by the hosts. Study after study shows how effective this is for advertisers--increasing brand recognition, ad memorability and the probability that listeners will buy the advertised product. The fact that Pitaya's hosts are so well known in the Latino community makes the impact of its host-read ads even more powerful.

Latinos over-index for virtually every form of entertainment consumption—and podcasts are the newest, latest frontier. In just one year, Pitaya's shows have attracted so many loyal fans that major national brands, including Starbucks, TurboTax, Ashley HomeStore, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Metro by T-Mobile, Western Union, and many more, are already advertising on the network.

"We are breaking new ground in Latino podcasting and audiences and brands are embracing our shows and jumping on board," said Jordi Oliveres, Co-Founder and General Manager of Pitaya Entertainment. "We are thrilled to bring quality programs to such a large and vital underserved audience."

Pitaya's podcasts include Ana Patricia Sin Filtro with Ana Patricia Gámez, ¡Cuéntamelo Todo! with Carolina Sandoval, De Todo un Mucho with Martha Higareda and Yordi Rosado, Entre Hermanas with Alejandra Espinoza and Damaris Jimenez, Hyphenated with Joanna Hausmann and Jenny Lorenzo, Infinitos with Martha Higareda, Muy Fuera de Lugar with Werevertumorro, Sin Llorar with Rodolfo Landeros, Claudio Suárez, Mariano Trujillo, and John Laguna, and Sin Rodeo with Jomari Goyso.

