Pitaya Foods Debuts "Bite into Bright" Campaign Coinciding with Recent Functional Smoothie Bowl Line Launch

As the brand's first-ever dedicated nationwide media campaign, Pitaya Foods will distribute vibrant creative across social, video streaming, and media through the end of the year to bring out a brighter you

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pitaya Foods , an original leader in the frozen fruit category, launches "Bite into Bright," its inaugural national media and advertising campaign, supported by the continued growth as the #2 brand in the 12-14 oz frozen fruit category. This significant milestone is coupled by the latest debut of Pitaya Foods' line of Functional Smoothie Bowls. These nutrient-rich bowls are ready-to-eat straight out of the freezer and packed with health-boosting benefits, available in five delicious varieties: Clarity, Immunity, Energy, Inner Health, and Recover.

Pitaya Foods' Video "Really Bring Out a Brighter You" Pitaya Foods' "Bite Into Bright" Advertising Campaign

The new "Bite into Bright" campaign showcases the powerful effect Pitaya Foods' superfruits have to transform you into the person you want to see in the mirror - a bit more adventurous, positive, healthy, and a little brighter. Vivid images and positive messaging are focal to the campaign which will activate across media channels including online video, Meta, TikTok, at retail, and more. The campaign was created in collaboration with Health and Happiness Agency, Common Good .

"We couldn't be more ecstatic to debut our first-ever media campaign and see years of our work building Pitaya Foods exemplified in such colorful and positive creative messaging and imagery," said Chuck Casano, CEO and co-founder of Pitaya Foods. "This initiative truly embodies everything we stand for as a company: transformative, high-quality fruits, health-forward nutritionals, bright taste, and rich sustainable roots. We can't wait to see everyone's reaction to 'Bite into Bright' and hope it inspires consumers to experience the brightness of everything our brand stands for."

Pitaya Foods' main priority is quality in every aspect of the business including the farmers, produce, processing, sustainability, and employees to provide consumers and our planet with better health. The brand only uses premium, sustainably grown super fruits picked at the peak of ripeness, so you get the most antioxidants, minerals, vitamins, and flavor possible. Since launching, Pitaya Foods has helped over 1,000 small family farms get their organic certifications and has worked to create over 170 jobs for single mothers to help support their families and careers. The brand's frozen Bite-Sized Pieces line features seven varieties: *new* Immunity Blend, *new* Plantains, Dragon Fruit, Avocado, Aloe Vera, Passion Fruit, and Jackfruit. The frozen Smoothie Packs line includes four flavors: Organic Dragon Fruit, Organic Acai, Organic Acai + Guarana, and Organic Coconut. The entire line of products is non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free, and dairy free. The majority of the products are also organic, Certified B Corp, and made of 100% whole fruit.

"By creating a brand world that visually illustrates the transformative experience these exotic, nutrient-packed superfruits can provide, the campaign invites curious eaters to open the door to new possibilities," said Jamie Reedy, Creative Director at Common Good.

In 2024, Pitaya Foods retail footprint increased to over 15,000 retail stores and 5,000 food service outlets nationwide in the U.S. making it some of the most accessible better-for-you and premium food products on the market. Over the last 52 weeks, Pitaya Foods' core frozen fruit line is +33% in dollars. Superfruits continue to drive category growth as consumers become more aware of tropical varieties such as Dragon Fruit and Passion Fruit. Pitaya Foods recently partnered with Erewhon to launch Winnie Harlow's Island Glow Smoothie.

About Pitaya Foods:

As a leader in the frozen fruit category, Pitaya Foods introduces a robust line of premium frozen products that combine amazing health benefits, quality, and taste that are 100% powered by super fruits. Pitaya Foods' new Functional Smoothie Bowls, frozen Bite-Sized Pieces, frozen Smoothie Packs, and Freeze-Dried Powders are made using only the best quality, sustainably grown whole fruits for a bright and delicious taste that doesn't compromise on nutrition. Pitaya Foods' goal is to help improve consumer's health, our communities, and our planet. Pitaya Foods' products are available at www.PitayaFoods.com as well as at select Costco stores, Kroger, Sprouts, select Target locations, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and more retailers nationwide. For more information on the brand, mission, and products, please go to www.PitayaFoods.com , and follow them on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

SOURCE Pitaya Foods