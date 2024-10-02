Pitaya Foods Launches New No Sugar Added, Organic Smoothie Pops Line Offering Half Serving of Fruit per Pop

Leading frozen superfruit brand debuts three varieties of new Smoothie Pops loaded with Vitamin C and made with only five organic ingredients

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitaya Foods, the fastest growing brand in the frozen fruit category, introduces a new line of Smoothie Pops available nationwide at Walmart, www.Walmart.com, and at www.PitayaFoods.com. This innovative brand is an exotic superfruit company focused on organic and sustainable farming practices, social and environmental responsibility, and supporting the communities the brand sources from. As with all of Pitaya Foods' existing products, the new Smoothie Pops line is made with only the highest quality ingredients that are nutrient-dense and delicious. All of the varieties are non-GMO, USDA Organic certified, vegan, and Certified B Corp, as well they do not contain any added sugar, water, or juice concentrates. Each pop offers a half serving of fruit and is made with only five ingredients consisting of organic fruits and vegetables. The new Smoothie Pops line includes three varieties: Organic Acai & Blueberry, Organic Dragon Fruit & Mango, and Organic Passion Fruit & Peach. The new Organic Smoothie Pops are both health-forward and tasty, in addition to being parent and kid approved and great for everyday snacking with antioxidant-rich superfruit nutrients and Vitamin C.

Pitaya Foods' New Smoothie Pops Line

"This new line addition of the Smoothie Pops is a natural extension of our core products as we want to ensure consumers can enjoy healthy, delicious, and convenient products made from only premium ingredients for themselves and their kids at all times of the day, without any guilt of not making food from scratch or compromising on quality or nutrition," said Chuck Casano, CEO and co-founder of Pitaya Foods. "These bold and bright fruit flavor combinations are home runs and the paper tubes make for fun eating - with secret nutrition hidden within."

Current kid-centric frozen fruit novelties on the market are made with added sugar, artificial ingredients, and fillers which is not ideal for a healthy lifestyle. Pitaya Foods' new Smoothie Pops line brings together health-forward ingredients, a clean nutrition label, and tasty flavors for a snack that wins all around.

To date, Pitaya Foods has helped to protect over 600 hectares from deforestation, supported over 1,000 farms to become USDA Certified Organic and non-GMO Project Verified, and created over 300 new jobs for single moms in Nicaragua. The brand offers an extensive portfolio of frozen superfruit varieties in smoothie or bite-sized piece format, organic ready-to-eat Smoothie Bowls, and the new Organic Smoothie Pops. Pitaya Foods increased the brand's retail footprint to over 15,000 retail stores and 5,000 food service outlets nationwide in 2024.

About Pitaya Foods:

As a leader in the frozen fruit category, Pitaya Foods introduces a robust line of premium frozen products that combine amazing health benefits, quality, and taste that are 100% powered by superfruits. Pitaya Foods' Functional Smoothie Bowls, frozen Bite-Sized Pieces, frozen Smoothie Packs, and new Smoothie Pops are made using only the best quality, sustainably grown whole fruits for a bright and delicious taste that doesn't compromise on nutrition. Pitaya Foods' goal is to help improve consumer's health, our communities, and our planet. Pitaya Foods' products are available at www.PitayaFoods.com as well as at select Costco stores, Kroger, Sprouts, select Target locations, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and more retailers nationwide. For more information on the brand, mission, and products, please go to www.PitayaFoods.com, and follow them on Instagram , Twitter, and Facebook.

