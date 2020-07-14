Pitbull Partners With LiveXLive For Multi-Year Deal To Develop, Produce & Distribute Unique Original Content

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year revenue-share content partnership with Grammy-winning international superstar Pitbull to produce and distribute a series of Pay-Per-View live stream concerts and original content, as well as launch Pitbull's first video podcast (Vodcast) show which will air on LiveXLive's recently-acquired podcasting platform - PodcastOne .

Pitbull and LiveXLive Chairman and CEO Robert Ellin discussed the deal on CNBC's Closing Bell: https://bit.ly/PitbullRobEllin-CNBC

PItbull's first move into Pay-Per-View live stream performances kicks off on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with four distinct events on consecutive weekends in September and October. Each show will include different themes, guests and staging. Ticket sales starting at $9.99 will go on sale August 14, 2020 on LiveXLive's site and apps, available at https://www.livexlive.com/.

"It is an honor to partner with LiveXLive. Robert Ellin, Dermot McCormick and Norm Pattiz share the same vision when it comes to arts and commerce," said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). "We are excited to produce our first pay-per-view live stream and podcast. We will also develop a platform for artists to create content in our new world that will inspire fans around the globe."

Sponsorship opportunities and exclusive content will be available for brands in key categories. Future ticket bundles including VIP, merchandise, meet & greets and subscriptions will be announced at a later date.

Premiering this fall, LiveXLive will produce and distribute Pitbull's first weekly video podcast on its own platform, including PodcastOne. Each week, Pitbull will host celebrity guests as they discuss entrepreneurship, culture, music, inspiration and all things "Mr. Worldwide", reaching 102 million of Pitbull's followers through social media.

"Pitbull is a world-class businessman and entertainer whose global reach and accessibility as an artist makes him ideal for the LiveXLive platform. Together we stand to prove the multiplatform approach to monetizing music through audio and podcasting, on-demand, live stream and pay-per-view experiences and merchandise, too. It's an exciting time to be reinventing the content and distribution model for artists and to give consumers premium and exclusive content offerings," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive.

Pitbull and LiveXLive will develop and co-produce all of the original and exclusive content which will be made available on LiveXLive's wholly-owned and operated streaming and podcast platforms and cross-promoted across Pitbull's various social media and branded channels. All content will feed into LiveXLive's advertising, PPV, sponsorship and subscription offerings.

WATCH LiveXLive's Artist DNA profile on Pitbull: https://bit.ly/pitbull-dna

Since announcing PPV and digital touring in May 2020, LiveXLive has sold over thousands of PPV tickets in over 96 countries at an average ticket price of $27. LiveXLive's PPV initiative was created as a revenue-share model to support artists during a time when concerts and touring are at a standstill. LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full length concerts and shows with unique behind the scenes footage, docureality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks. Future scheduled PPV events include top artists such as Pitbull , K-Pop sensation Monsta X , Nelly , Jeremih and many more.

About Pitbull

Pitbull invites disruption on a global scale as a GRAMMY®-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker. With countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, single sales of over 80 million, and cumulative views in excess of 15 billion, one of the most impressive careers in music history set the stage for him to make true change. Not only did he successfully help establish Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools across the country, he was honored by the United Nations General Assemblyon behalf of Clean Water Here; he is a partner in eMerge Americas, the annual tech and innovation summit held in Miami; and he was honored alongside music legends as well as Nobel Peace Prize and Pulitzer Prize winners at the 2019 International Achievement Summit. Pitbull and Horizon Media have partnered to launch 305 Worldwide, a new multicultural marketing agency. The first partnership secured through 305 Worldwide is Pitbull's multi platform marketing collaboration with Boost Mobile. Pitbull has performed for millions worldwide and even joined forces with the #1 life and business strategist, Tony Robbins, for numerous engagements around the globe. He maximizes his own creative, entrepreneurial and personal freedom yet again on the Latin album LIBERTAD 548 — his first project released independently under his own Mr. 305 Records on September 27, 2019.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1100 artists in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festival concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisitions and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

