PitBullTax Launches Industry-First IRS Transcripts Monitoring Automation

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PitBullTax, a leading provider of professional Tax Resolution Software, today announced the launch of IRS Transcripts Monitoring Automation — the first and only end-to-end automated solution on the market that enables tax professionals to proactively monitor IRS accounts and automatically notify clients when account changes occur.

IRS Transcripts Monitoring Automation that turns transcripts into recurring passive revenue.

Built for Tax Resolution professionals and Tax Preparers alike, this breakthrough transforms IRS Transcript Monitoring into a scalable, high-value recurring service — without adding staff, increasing overhead, or consuming hours of valuable time.

With PitBullTax, professionals connect to their IRS e-Services account to retrieve updates, while the software handles the rest automatically.

The automation cycle begins with a sales email sent to the client, allowing enrollment with a single click. Once enrolled, the system automatically sends an Engagement Letter for electronic signature. Upon signature, an invoice is generated and payment is processed. The platform then creates the authorization form, schedules the CAF check, and sets up IRS transcript alerts — all without manual intervention.

What truly sets this solution apart is early visibility and automated client notifications.

When any change occurs on a client's IRS account — including audits, notices, penalties, SFRs, or collection activity — PitBullTax automatically detects the change and notifies the client immediately via their preferred communication method, email or SMS.

In many cases, these notifications arrive several weeks before the IRS sends a notice by mail. More importantly, in many cases, the IRS does not send any notice at all. Without actively reviewing transcripts, taxpayers — and their advisors — would never know the change occurred.

This proactive monitoring allows tax professionals to identify and address issues early, often before the client is aware a problem exists. In today's IRS environment, where audits and collection actions can be triggered silently, continuous transcript monitoring provides a critical advantage.

For clients, this delivers peace of mind and confidence that their IRS account is being watched. For firms, it creates a scalable recurring revenue stream that can grow to hundreds or thousands of clients without additional staffing.

"This feature fundamentally changes how tax professionals serve their clients," said Irina Bobrova, CEO of PitBullTax. "We've automated the entire lifecycle — from enrollment to client notifications — so firms can act fast, protect their clients, and grow recurring revenue without sacrificing time."

With this launch, PitBullTax once again sets a new standard for innovation in the tax industry, delivering automation that saves time, reduces risk, and fuels sustainable growth.

Explore this new feature now at www.pitbulltax.com/irs-transcripts

Since 2010, PitBullTax Software has empowered Tax Resolution Professionals with cutting-edge technology, strategic training, and the confidence to resolve IRS problems faster, smarter, and more profitably.

