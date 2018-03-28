PitBullTax Launches PitBullTax University and Announces Its First User Conference

The first PitBullTax User Conference is scheduled for this May 17, 18 and 19 at the luxurious B Ocean Resort right on the sands of the beautiful Fort Lauderdale beach. The company is offering huge discounts for those who sign up early.

"We have created PitBullTax University for our software users and especially potential users to learn proven winning tax resolution techniques and strategies utilizing our intelligent software platform, and at the same time earn Continuing Education credits," explains Jaime S. Buchwald, CPA and CEO of PitBullTax Software. "This is what makes PitBullTax University and the User Conference unique and sets it apart from other continuing education events. We actually marry fundamentals with technology to make our users and potential users the most efficient and profitable tax resolution practitioners in the country."

Through its offices based in Coral Springs, Florida, PitBullTax Software has been consistently updating their IRS resolution software application and practice automation technology with major enhancements to serve the IRS tax resolution niche for over eight years. As a result, it has been able to partner with some of the largest and most prestigious tax associations in the country.

As Jose L. Alfaro, Software Developer and CTO of PitBullTax Software, says: "We will continue to be on the cutting edge of IRS Tax Resolution Technology and practice automation. Our application has become so comprehensive that even our power users don't know how to unleash the true potential of our cloud based platform. Now, with PitBullTax University and the upcoming User Conference our licensees will not only learn practical techniques, but also how to incorporate them and maximize our technology to its fullest capabilities. Even more exciting is that for potential users and those who are just entering the IRS Tax Resolution specialty, they will shave many years off their learning curve and will be able to go back to their offices and take on cases immediately… and with confidence!"

"At the PitBullTax University User Conference attendees will learn how to quickly recognize and evaluate various IRS problem scenarios and have our software diagnose and prescribe the exact workflow required to prepare and present cases to the collection and appeals divisions of the Internal Revenue Service," stated Irina N. Bobrova, MST, EA and COO of PitBullTax Software. "Attendees will learn how to prepare a Collection Information Statement, learn when each particular form is needed, and master the most important alternatives in resolving IRS problems, such as Offer in Compromise, Installment Agreement, Currently Not Collectible Status, Innocent Spouse and so much more. Also, attendees will grasp the techniques of how to effortlessly retrieve IRS Transcripts through their online E-Services account in minutes and have the software prepare concise analytical reports with the appropriate data flowing directly into the resolution forms. Overall, we will teach our users how to make their tax resolution practices more efficient by streamlining their processes, with the end result of saving practitioners' valuable time and making more money!"

PitBullTax University will also be offering online webinars and self-study courses in various topics in the IRS Tax Resolution specialty. PitBullTax Software and PitBullTax University is now a fully vertically integrated company combining education with actual hands-on technology skills.

About PitBullTax Software:

PitBullTax Software has licensees in all 50 states that rely daily on their Software to prepare and automate their IRS Tax Resolution Practices. Innovation, efficiency, and making its licensees more profitable are the cornerstones of the company's philosophy. Learn more: https://www.pitbulltax.com/.

