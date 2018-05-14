PitBullTax Software Expands its Power with Release of Version 4.0

"PitBullTax Version 4.0 is the most advanced tax resolution platform for tax pros on the market today," Irina N. Bobrova, COO of PitBullTax Software stated. "This cloud-based application makes the work of tax professionals even easier, faster and more rewarding - incorporating the most up-to-date technological features thanks to our team of engineers who create the real magic."

"PitBullTax Software has always had a positive impact in the tax resolution specialty. After many years on the market, PitBullTax swiftly detects the needs of the industry and develops immediate solutions to maintain its leadership role," Jose L. Alfaro, Co-Founder and CTO of PitBullTax explains. "This new release was launched to support the tremendous growth of the company."

Mr. Alfaro added: "In Version 4.0 there are new modules such as incoming e-mail correspondence, state forms, response letters and a business client questionnaire in both English and Spanish. We have also significantly improved our IRS Transcripts Delivery system with customizable alerts and bulk transcript requests. Our mobile application had a major facelift too."

"PitBullTax licensees can now enter their security codes received from the IRS in the mobile app, making their work flow more ergonomic. Sharing files and chatting with clients is also available through our mobile app, as well as Touch ID protection. Thanks to the feedback of our users we boosted our user interface with an enhanced forms preview and mouse over previews."

To further serve the needs of our licensees, the company has become vertically integrated, adding a critical education component. PitBullTax is now a Continuing Education Provider approved by the IRS and NASBA to provide live and internet group-based classes through its PitBullTax University.

Jaime S. Buchwald, Co-Founder and CEO says: "PitBullTax Software has again raised the bar in tax resolution software while maintaining critical mass in the industry. Up to 90 percent of the enhancements in Version 4.0 are a result of positive customer feedback." Mr. Buchwald further added, "Our mission is to always be the leader in tax resolution software by listening, responding and delivering incredible value to our current and future licensees."

PitBullTax Software has licensees in all 50 states that rely on their Software to prepare and automate their IRS Tax Practices. Innovation, efficiency and making its licensees more profitable are the cornerstones of the company's philosophy. Learn more: https://www.pitbulltax.com/.

*LOGO: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0327s2p-pitbull-tax-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pitbulltax-software-expands-its-power-with-release-of-version-4-0--300647284.html

SOURCE PitBullTax Software

Related Links

https://www.pitbulltax.com

