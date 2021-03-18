Pitcairn Announces Key Promotion

JENKINTOWN, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitcairn, the leading family office specializing in helping ultra-high-net-worth families navigate the challenging interplay of family and financial dynamics, announced today it has promoted Andrew Busser to the role of President, Family Office. In this newly created role Busser leads Pitcairn's integrated team of twenty-two client service, growth and communications professionals.

"Pitcairn has been one of America's leading family offices for nearly a century, and Andy has been a key leader of our strategy, growth and culture since joining the firm in 2015. I am delighted he has taken on this expanded role, leading our talented team to continue serving clients in a highly personal and comprehensive way," said Leslie C. Voth, Pitcairn's Chairman, CEO and President.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to work with this experienced group of outstanding people as Pitcairn continues to set the standard for what a family office can be," said Andrew Busser, President, Family Office. "I look forward to working even more closely with our client families as we help them achieve their potential across generations."

Since joining Pitcairn in 2015, Busser has championed increased focus on the Pitcairn client experience, and has worked with clients, prospective clients and industry leaders to raise awareness of the firm's unique Wealth Momentum® service model. He holds an AB in History from Colgate University and is currently a trustee of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy.

About Pitcairn

Founded in 1923, Pitcairn is a true family office and leader in helping families navigate the challenges and opportunities created by the interplay of family and financial dynamics. Through Wealth Momentum®, an experience-based family office service model, Pitcairn helps families and single family offices achieve a more effective and complete experience. Since its inception, Pitcairn has partnered with some of the world's wealthiest families to meet their needs and drive better outcomes – year to year, decade to decade, generation to generation. Today, Pitcairn is recognized as an innovator, guiding families through generational transitions and redefining the industry standard for family offices. The firm is headquartered in Philadelphia, with offices in New York and Washington, DC, and a network of resources around the world.

