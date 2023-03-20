Pitcairn Expands Investment Team with Additional Expertise

Robert Mileff, CAIA®, Joins as Managing Director, Alternative Investments

JENKINTOWN, Pa., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitcairn, a true family office serving ultra-high-net-worth families for a century, is pleased to announce that Robert Mileff, CAIA®, a seasoned financial services industry executive with extensive experience in wealth management, has joined the firm as Managing Director, Alternative Investments. He will report to Chief Investment Officer Nathan Sonnenberg, CFA, CAIA®.

"As we prepare for our next 100 years, Pitcairn is moving to expand our client base and deliver a wider range of investment offerings," explained Leslie C. Voth, Pitcairn's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. "Rob's creative investment acumen and collaborative approach will further bolster Pitcairn's tremendous client experience."

"Rob will be responsible for building and maintaining our alternative investments solution set, as well as leading the investment team on all alternative investment initiatives," added Nathan Sonnenberg, Pitcairn's Chief Investment Officer. "He will also use his deep understanding of alternative investment research to help educate the organization and our clients about effective alternative investment strategies."

At Pitcairn, Mileff has been charged with building a robust offering of liquid and illiquid alternative investment strategies, including a range of hedge fund and private investment offerings. To further advance the organization's familiarity with alternative investments, he will provide guidance to the Pitcairn Family Office Group, existing clients, and prospects. Additionally, he will serve on the firm's Investment Strategy and Due Diligence Committees.

"I am extremely honored to be joining Pitcairn at this momentous time in the firm's history," said Mileff. "I look forward to helping write the next chapter of the Pitcairn story."

Mileff comes to Pitcairn with more than 20 years in financial services and brings with him significant experience in ultra-high-net-worth wealth management and investment technology. Prior to joining Pitcairn, he held multiple alternative investment leadership roles at Fortigent, EnTrust Global, and Monroe Vos, and spearheaded consulting efforts for notable investment technology firms, including CENTRL, SS&C and Backstop Solutions.

Mileff is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma's Price College of Business, where he earned a B.S. in Finance. Additionally, he is a CAIA® charter holder, and is an active member of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association. Rob based in Washington, D.C.

About Pitcairn

Pitcairn is a true family office and leader in helping wealthy families navigate the challenges and opportunities created by the interplay of family and financial dynamics. Through Wealth Momentum®, an experience-based family office model, Pitcairn helps families achieve a more effective and complete experience. Since its inception, Pitcairn has partnered with some of the world's wealthiest families to meet their needs and drive better outcomes – year to year, decade to decade, generation to generation. Today, Pitcairn is recognized as an innovator, guiding families through generational wealth transitions, and redefining the industry standard for family offices. The firm is located in the Philadelphia suburbs, with offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., and a presence in Florida.

Media Contact:

Michaela Morales

JConnelly

[email protected]

973.224.7152

SOURCE Pitcairn